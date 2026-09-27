Democrat’s massive articles of impeachment look like a winning campaign strategy for GOP

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 27, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Tennessee Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen is so clear on the sole axis of Democrat Party policy that he may have just handed the GOP a powerful midterms campaign weapon.

Cohen on Sept. 24 introduced 26 comprehensive articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“Trump is clearly the most impeachable President our country has ever endured. His continued presence in office is a danger to our democracy,” Cohen said in a press release.

But the headlines in his statement read like rousing pro-Trump talking points.

While paralyzed by TDS fever, Cohen had a brief moment of clarity, admitting his impeachment gambit is going nowhere in the current Congress: “I know they won’t go anywhere, but I’m not going to stop standing up for my constituents and for democracy,” he told Nexstar.

Cohen’s articles of impeachment break down as follows:

Elections & Democratic Integrity:

Article I: Undermining Democracy—Sowing Doubt in Elections.

Military & Foreign Operations:

Article II: Waging War on Iran Without Congressional Approval.

Article III: Extrajudicial Killings in International Waters of Venezuela.

Article IV: Deploying Military Forces Against United States Cities.

Immigration & Civil Rights:

Article V: Birthright Citizenship Executive Order.

Article VIII: Disregard of Courts involving the Alien Enemies Act and Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Article IX: Cruel and Unusual Punishment at CECOT detention facilities.

Article XII: Defying Court Orders in Immigration Enforcement.

Executive Power & Agency Control:

Article VI: Canceling Federal Grants to Punish States for Their Votes.

Article VII: Imposing Loyalty Tests on the Federal Workforce.

Article X: Unlawful Withholding of Appropriated Funds and Dismantling Congressionally Established Programs.

Article XI: Obstructing the Lawful Appointment of United States Attorneys.

Article XIII: Abolishing a Congressionally Mandated Agency (The Department of Education).

Article XIV: Mass Termination of Inspectors General Without Statutory Notice.

Article XXIV: Illegal Impoundment of Appropriated Funds.

Economic & Financial Authority:

Article XV: Unilaterally Taxing U.S. Citizens Through Emergency Powers Tariffs.

Article XVII: IRS Settlement and Corruption of the Judgment Fund.

Justice Department & Executive Clemency:

Article XVI: Political Prosecutions of James Comey, Letitia James, and Adam Schiff.

Article XVIII: Corrupt Use of the Pardon Power.

Free Press & Speech Restrictions:

Article XIX: Banishing Reporters from the White House over Disfavored Coverage.

Article XX: Coercing CBS and ABC to Change Editorial Content.

Article XXI: Retaliatory Executive Orders Against Law Firms.

Article XXII: Coercing Universities Through Withheld Federal Funds.

Ethics, Infrastructure, & Emoluments:

Article XXIII: Demolishing the White House East Wing Without Congressional Approval.

Article XXV: Self-Aggrandizement through Renaming Public Institutions, Seizure of Civic Property, and Personal Appropriation of National Currency.

Article XXVI: Emoluments Violations—Profiting Personally and Directly from the Presidency.

Cohen is holding out hope that his scheme will be taken up by the 120th Congress should Democrats win back control of the House.

“I sincerely believe that the 120th Congress will better live up to its duties as co-equal branch of government and a check on the executive,” Cohen stated. “I hope this resolution paves the way to accountability. We cannot tolerate this kind [of] lawlessness and corruption.”

If Democrats do win back the House, Cohen will not be there to gloat. Due to redistricting in Tennessee, the Democrat saw the writing on the wall and decided not to run for re-election.

The last time Democrats went this hard after Trump was the massive lawfare campaign aimed at keeping him out of the 2024 election. It failed miserably for Democrats but gave Republicans a huge boost as many GOP candidates rode Trump’s coattails as he won back the presidency in a landslide.

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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