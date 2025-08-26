Democrats’ NY-CA nightmare: Did the Times just write party’s political obituary?

by WorldTribune Staff, August 26, 2025 Real World News



As more and more Americans abandon Blue states and head for Redder pastures, Democrats can expect more misery from redrawn congressional maps, The New York Times warned.

According to projections, the Blue-to-Red trend will continue for at least the next decade, the Times analysis indicates with fast-growing states such as Florida, Texas, Utah, and Idaho reaping the benefits of added congressional seats while California and New York would see a reduction in seats.

According to the projections, Florida and Texas are expected to gain a combined five U.S. House seats in the next reapportionment if current population patterns hold.

Utah and Idaho are each projected to add one seat.

California is projected to lose three seats, Illinois two, and New York, Minnesota, and Rhode Island one each.

As far as the 2026 midterms go, President Donald Trump’s campaign to redraw House maps in GOP states “will make it tougher for Democrats to win back control of the chamber,” The Hill reported, “but it won’t knock them out of contention altogether, according to leading election handicappers.”

The newly-redrawn Texas lines are expected to flip as many as five Democrat seats to the GOP, and other Republican-led states — including Ohio and Florida — may follow suit.

In California, Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom is pressing ahead with new maps that would likely flip five GOP seats into the Democrat column, “but the move is not a slam dunk,” The Hill noted.

Unlike in Texas, California law requires public approval of the changes before they can take effect. A recent poll revealed fewer than half of state voters support Newsom’s effort.

In Illinois, Democrats are eyeing new maps, but with only three Republicans in the entire delegation, their pickup opportunities are slim. Maryland, another Democrat-led state weighing a redistricting effort, has only one Republican in the House. And Democrats in New York, where Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul is vowing to redraw the maps, are restrained by state laws that would prevent the changes from taking hold in time to influence next year’s midterms.

