Denounce socialism in ‘all its forms’? No way, say all but 8 House Democrats

by WorldTribune Staff, September 4, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



A resolution denouncing “socialism in all its forms” was passed by the House on Tuesday.

The final vote was 220-192, with eight Democrats voting in favor.

How could 192 Democrats vote no?

The resolution denounced socialism “in all its forms.” A “form” of socialism has been fully embraced in the 2026 Democrat Party.

Examples:

A compilation of footage posted by the Canary Mission on X showed comments from DSA members, candidates endorsed by the organization, and leftist commentators discussing the future of the Democrat Party.

• One featured speaker, DSA activist and streamer Michael Beyer, said during a panel discussion that “The Democratic Party establishment that we have has to be ripped out. We can actually start to grab hold of the ship of state and steer it our direction, but it’s going to be a violent process.”

• Another clip showed Oliver Larkin, a DSA candidate for Congress in Florida, saying he was “more than glad” to appear on the livestream of far-left commentator Hasan Piker, who has said America deserved 9/11 and has advocated for “killing landlords.”

• Recent polling shows that half of Washington, D.C.’s voters approve of socialism. So it was no surprise when socialist Janeese Lewis George won the June 16 Democrat primary, essentially clinching her spot as the next mayor since the city is 75% Democrat.

• Socialist Abdul El-Sayed, the Democrat U.S. Senate nominee in Michigan who embraced Piker on the campaign trail, supported the “defund the police” and “abolish ICE” movements. In March, following an attack on a Michigan synagogue, El-Sayed stated that “hurt people hurt people” and that “violence is a cycle.”

• Socialist Melat Kiros, who won the June 2026 Democrat primary for Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, unseating 30-year incumbent Representative Diana DeGette, argued that the 9/11 and 10/7 terror attacks were “inevitable” after U.S. and Israeli military actions in the Middle East.

Sponsored by Colorado Republican Rep. Jeff Crank, the resolution warns against “implementation of socialist policies in the United States,” noting the win by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani last fall and 2026 primary victories by candidates associated with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

“This is a chance for them to stand firmly with the American people and oppose this insidious movement within their own party,” Crank told Fox News.

New York Democrat Rep. Joe Morelle, who voted against the resolution, said: “In an ironic twist that would be comical if it weren’t so sinister, this legislation stokes fears of a repressive, totalitarian dictatorship, while in the same breath affirms the Republicans’ obsession with destroying Americans’ right to vote.”

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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