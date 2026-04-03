DHS: Anchor siblings of Chinese illegals charged in attempted bombing of MacDill Air Force Base

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 3, 2026

In a case that the Trump Administration says fully highlights the dangers of birthright citizenship, two siblings arrested in an attempted terrorist attack on MacDill Air Force base in Tampa are anchor babies, the children of Chinese illegal immigrants.

According to the Department of Justice, Ann Mary Zheng was charged “with assisting after the fact related to her brother, Alen Zheng, placing an improvised explosive device at the MacDill Air Force Base Visitor’s Center in Tampa and evidence tampering.”

The DOJ added that “Ann Mary Zheng, knowing that her brother, Alen Zheng, had attempted to damage government property by fire or explosion, assisted him in order to hinder and prevent his apprehension, trial, and punishment.”

The alleged perpetrators of this attack on a U.S. Air Force base were born in the U.S. after their parents illegally entered the country from China.

“Automatically granting citizenship to children of illegal aliens born in the U.S. is based on a historically inaccurate interpretation of the Citizenship Clause and poses a major national security risk. That reality became apparent last week when two U.S.-born children of Chinese illegal aliens were indicted for planting a potentially deadly explosive device outside MacDill Air Force Base in Florida,” said Acting Assistant DHS Secretary Lauren Bis. “This incident underscores the severe national security threat that illegal immigration and birth right citizenship pose to the United States.”

Homeland Security on Friday announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested the illegal alien parents of the two siblings who are connected to the attempted attack on March 10 on MacDill Air Force Base.

On March 18, ICE apprehended both parents, who remain in ICE custody. The parents, Qiu Qin Zou and Jia Zhang Zheng, illegally entered the U.S. at an unknown place.

In 1993, the parents both applied for asylum, but an immigration judge denied those claims and ordered both Zheng and Zou removed from the U.S. in 1998. The Bureau of Immigration Appeals denied multiple attempts by the pair to have their case reopened, but they illegally remained in the U.S. for decades despite being ordered removed.

On the first day of his second term, President Donald Trump issued an executive order titled, “Protecting the Meaning and Value of Citizenship.”

Trump said at the time: “The privilege of United States citizenship is a priceless and profound gift.”

That executive order is now being challenged in the Supreme Court.

Related: Justice Alito dismantles Democrats’ birthright citizenship argument, April 2, 2026

HUGE: The Chinese-Americans accused of attempting to explode an IED at MacDill Air Force Base Visitor’s center in Tampa were anchor babies for illegal parents, colleague @MaryMargOlohan reports. DHS nabbed the duo’s parents, Qiu Qin Zou and Jia Zhang Zheng, on March 18 for… — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) April 3, 2026

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