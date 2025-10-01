DHS probe reveals Team Biden used ‘weaponized’ TSA to ban Americans from flying

by WorldTribune Staff, October 1, 2025 Real World News



The Biden-Harris regime, via the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), was banning Americans from flying because of their political views, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

DHS announced Tuesday that an internal investigation uncovered “widespread abuses” carried out by Team Biden’s “weaponized” TSA.

The investigation found that the Biden TSA used the Jan. 6, 2021 protest “as an excuse to target several dozen U.S. citizens” and that “these Americans were watch-listed and harassed despite there being no evidence of wrongdoing or illegal behavior.”

The Trump TSA said that “this targeted campaign of harassment continued through June 2021, six months after the events in question, despite no clear or immediate threat to aviation security.”

“These Biden-era officials continued to target Americans even after career intelligence officials and even Biden’s TSA Chief Privacy Officer sounded the alarm over these abusive actions,” the Trump TSA said. “The Biden-era TSA’s actions demonstrate clear political bias. For example, these officials chose NOT to flag individuals who attacked law enforcement, burned down cities, and destroyed property during the widespread and violent George Floyd protests in 2020. During this abuse of power, some TSA officials raised serious concerns about these privacy violations and political targeting. They were ignored.”

Current acting TSA Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill said the Biden-era officials “under the direction and leadership” of previous TSA Administrator David Pekoske had “systematically watch-listed and denied boarding to those who exercised their individual rights and resisted mask mandates on airplanes nearly six months after the CDC relaxed its indoor mask mandate.”

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem posted to X on Tuesday: “Biden’s TSA Administrator Pekoske and his cronies abused their authority and weaponized the federal government against the very people they were charged with protecting. Biden’s TSA wildly abused their authority, targeting Americans who posed no aviation security risk under the banner of political differences. President Trump promised to end the weaponization of government against the American people, and we are making good on that promise. I am referring this case to the Department of Justice and for Congressional investigation.”

Noem has also called for the removal of “five senior leaders” who had “betrayed the trust of the American people,” and to reorganize TSA’s Intelligence & Analysis office to hold senior officials accountable and to provide more extensive oversight on TSA’s watch-listing powers. TSA on Tuesday said that the removals included the executive assistant administrator for operations support and the deputy assistant administrator for intelligence and analysis.

North Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Harris said of the revelations: “It’s not American …. It’s another example of weaponization of our government that took place under the Biden administration. It’s absolutely unacceptable.”

