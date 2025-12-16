Did we forget? Emails show DOJ stymied FBI investigation of Hillary’s ‘Uranium One’ Russia scandal

by WorldTribune Staff, December 16, 2025 Real World News



The Department of Justice and FBI essentially ran out the clock on the statute of limitations on criminal charges involving the Clinton Foundation and State Department’s approval of the sale of Uranium One to Russia.

One of the largest and perhaps least understood Obama-era scandals, the Russian takeover of Uranium One, a Canadian mining company with large uranium holdings in the United States, has been brought back into the public eye by newly released emails.

The records show that Uranium One shareholders had poured millions of dollars into the Clinton Foundation prior to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) approving the sale of Uranium One to Russia’s state-run Rosatmon. Despite the evidence, the investigation stalled due to delays from the top and the internal debates on whether the statute of limitations had expired.

The emails show Justice Department officials saying they believed the statute of limitations on the Uranium One investigation expired on Feb. 1, 2018, five years to the day that Hillary Clinton resigned as secretary of states.

Uranium One became a scandal for the Obama Administration as it saw the virtual elimination of U.S. domestic production of uranium and raised corruption concerns about some of its chief officials.

Russia’s acquisition of Uranium One became a scandal that plagued Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign after investigative author Peter Schweizer and his Government Accountability Institute found nine Uranium One shareholders allegedly funneled $145 million into the Clinton Foundation before the deal was set to be considered.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Grassley sent a letter to then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch in June 2015, contending that “during critical stages of the acquisition approval, interested parties made large donations – some in the millions of dollars – to the Clinton Foundation while Ms. Hillary Clinton held the position of Secretary of State.”

The senator said that “in light of the gravity of the decision to allow a Russian takeover of almost a quarter of U.S. uranium assets, it is in the public interest to determine the facts and circumstances of the transaction, including any potential donations that could have influenced the CFIUS review process.”

Grassley made the records produced to him by FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi available to Just the News this past weekend.

“The sale of the Canada-based Uranium One to the Russian state-owned Rosatom was the focus of great controversy and scrutiny from Republicans and others who argued that then-Secretary of State Clinton helped approve the deal and that the Clinton Foundation may have stood to benefit from it,” Jerry Dunleavy reported for Just the News on Dec. 15.

FBI agents and Justice Department prosecutors believed the Uranium One scandal may have been a criminal one, but top Obama officials at the DOJ, including Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, and then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe “slow-walked and stonewalled the inquiry to the point where it could no longer be pursued,” the report said.

“FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors in Little Rock, Arkansas and elsewhere closely scrutinized the scandal — but were largely blocked from serious investigative action due to leadership delays and, following those delays, arguments that the statute of limitations had run out,” Dunleavy wrote.

Jonathan Ross, then the First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, argued in a 2018 email that “there is no legal barrier in continuing the present investigation” into the Clinton Foundation and Uranium One. Ross has served as U.S. Attorney in Arkansas since 2022, including during President Donald Trump’s second term.

Then-U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland of Arkansas also sent a 2018 email to then-U.S. Attorney John Huber of Utah, stressing that “we do not believe the prosecution is time-barred by a statute of limitations” in part “because payments from the subjects of the investigation to the Foundation were made continuously from 2007 through 2014.”

According to a newly-declassified internal FBI investigative timeline, the statute of limitations that had run out on the Uranium One inquiry “failed to include whether Acts of Concealment such as deleting emails in 2015 and making additional statements and representations about those deletions would have extended the statute of limitations” and also pointed to possible federal criminal statutes such as the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, major fraud against the United States, and bank fraud.

“The timeline also argued that 18 U.S. Code § 3287 — Wartime Suspension of Statute of Limitations Act — should have extended the statute of limitations for this alleged criminality as well,” Dunleavy wrote.

“The timeline stated that the FBI’s New York field office “initiated a Preliminary Investigation” on January 22, the Little Rock field office “initiated a Full Field Investigation” on January 27, and the Washington field office “initiated a Preliminary Investigation” on January 29, 2016. The Clinton Foundation’s intersection with the Uranium One saga was part of the investigative mix from the start,” Dunleavy noted.

Special Counsel John Durham’s 2023 report said that his appointment order by then-Attorney General William Barr did not include the Uranium One saga within its scope, with the Durham report stating that “we have not interpreted the Order as directing us to consider matters addressed by the former United States Attorney for the District of Utah.”

Dunleavy concluded: “The latest revelations from the FBI and DOJ inquiry into the Clinton Foundation — stalled by political leadership, delayed by McCabe, slow-walked by prosecutors, and riven by internal debate — indicate the process by which Uranium One was handed over to Russia was never properly investigated.”

Resist Group Think