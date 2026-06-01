Did you know this about President James Garfield?

by WorldTribune Staff, June 1, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



James A. Garfield was the 20th President of the United States. He was assassinated in 1881, four months into his presidency.

James Garfield could write a sentence in Greek with his left hand while writing the same sentence in Latin with his right.

At the same time.

Before politics, he was a classics professor. Spoke seven languages. Read theology, philosophy, and mathematics for fun.

Four months… pic.twitter.com/FbKTlubtJf

— History With Jacob (@HistoryWJacob) May 31, 2026