Dina Powell McCormick named president of Meta; Will she end suppression of independent media?

by WorldTribune Staff, January 12, 2026 Real World News



Former Trump Administration advisor Dina Powell McCormick has been appointed as Meta’s president and vice chairman, the social media company announced.

Prior to joining Meta, Powell McCormick served as deputy national security advisor to President Donald Trump, and served under Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in the George W. Bush Administration.

“Dina’s experience at the highest levels of global finance, combined with her deep relationships around the world, makes her uniquely suited to help Meta manage this next phase of growth as the company’s President and Vice Chairman,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement.

President Donald Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“Congratulations to DINA POWELL MCCORMICK, WHO HAS JUST BEEN NAMED THE NEW PRESIDENT OF META. A great choice by Mark Z!!! She is a fantastic, and very talented, person, who served the Trump Administration with strength and distinction!”

Inquiring minds at privately-owned alternative media organizations like WorldTribune.com wonder: Will the hiring of this former Trump official end Meta/Facebook’s suppression of independent media?

Related: Enough: WorldTribune.com counters Big Tech after years of suppression, August 23, 2025

Powell McCormick is the second former member of the Trump administration that Meta has hired in recent weeks.

The company said earlier this month that it has hired a new chief legal officer, Curtis Joseph Mahoney, who previously served as a deputy U.S. trade representative during Trump’s first term.

Powell McCormick is married to Pennsylvania Republican Sen. David McCormick. Despite serving in high profile positions during the Trump era, the couple has impeccable globalist credentials.

Related: Wife of GOP’s ‘unanimous’ choice for Senate seat is actively fueling NYC migrant invasion, October 15, 2023

2026 Contract With Our Readers