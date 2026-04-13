Dirty ‘rotten to the core’ scoundrels face expulsion from U.S. Congress

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 13, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Four members of Congress, two from each party, are facing the possibility of being expelled for falling short of the ethical and even moral standards once upheld for high level officials in the government of the United States of America.

The alleged dirty rotten scoundrels are:

California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell: He today announced he would resign from Congress over allegations of sexual assault, misconduct, and unwanted sexual advances from multiple women, including a former staffer who accused him of rape. The allegations, which Swalwell denies, led to an investigation by the House Ethics Committee and prompted him to suspend his 2026 campaign for California governor.

Florida Democrat Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick: She is accused of stealing millions in disaster aid payments laundered through her campaign account, according to a House panel’s findings. The House Ethics subcommittee declared Cherfilus-McCormick guilty on 25 of 27 ethics charges.

Texas Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales: He is under House Ethics Committee investigation following his admission of a sexual relationship with a staffer who died by suicide in September 2025. The investigation focuses on potential sexual misconduct, improper workplace conduct, and potential favoritism.

Florida Republican Rep. Cory Mills: He is facing allegations including a October 2025 restraining order for dating violence, involving accusations of threatening an ex-girlfriend with the release of intimate images. He is also under a House Ethics investigation for potential campaign finance violations, sexual misconduct, and misuse of office.

Congressional leaders have promised “due process” for the four facing expulsion.

“Due process” for Congress members, critics say, has long meant hearings followed by … nothing.

“Multiple members in the 119th Congress accused of grave misbehavior have so far survived every push to oust them. The bill may finally be coming due,” Axios reported.

Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna earlier announced plans to force a vote to expel Swalwell.

Luna said she is tired of serving with a bunch of “immoral freaks” in Congress. She slammed both Democrat and Republican representatives for alleged sexual and financial crimes.

“I am sick of serving in Congress with immoral freaks who abuse their office and bring dishonor to the institution,” Luna posted on X. “Congress is rotted to the core and it needs a complete overhaul. The American people deserve better than this.”

If a vote to expel Swalwell is held, Democrats plan to counter with a vote to expel Gonzales.

If those expulsion votes succeed, the House may then move to expel Cherfilus-McCormick and Mills.

Whether any of this ultimately does transpire is considered quite the long shot. It takes a two-thirds majority vote to expel a member of Congress.

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