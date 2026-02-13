Disney’s woke remake of ‘Snow White’ lost $170 million

by WorldTribune Staff, February 13, 2026 Real World News



Was it “weird, weird” that Disney’s live-action remake of “Snow White” tanked at the box office?

The woke re-telling of the 1937 classic, released last year, was destined for infamy before it was even released, many observers had predicted.

Now the numbers are out on just how badly it tanked.

“Snow White” lost a staggering $170 million.

When it finally debuted after several years of constant criticism, the film flopped hard, taking in only $87.3 million in its opening weekend, 13% less than forecast, making it the fifth lowest-grossing live-action remake of classic cartoon films in Disney history, Forbes reported.

Disney reportedly spent $336.5 million making Snow White. That is higher than any of its other blockbuster films.

The star, Rachel Zegler, had trashed the beloved original, referring to Prince Charming as a “stalker.”

Speaking to Extra in 2022, Zegler said of the original, “There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird, weird”.

To avoid “reinforcing stereotypes,” Disney created the Seven Dwarfs using CGI and animation rather than hiring live actors.

Critics panned Disney’s choice for the dwarfs as “unsettling” and “uncanny,” creating unnatural, cartoonish proportions that fail to blend well with live-action.

Breitbart’s Warner Todd Huston noted: “Granted, the film will be making money through rentals, streaming, DVD sales, and merchandise. But those sales also come with their own production costs and it isn’t likely that the totals will materially change the final film production accounting much for the better.

“In the end, this makes Snow White one of the biggest film financing disasters in Hollywood history and certainly a huge problem for Disney.”

