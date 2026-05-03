DJT on Democrats ‘looking into’ voter integrity: Same ‘human garbage’ that rigged 2020 election

by WorldTribune Staff, May 3, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



On March 31, President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled “Ensuring Citizenship Verification and Integrity in Federal Elections” which aims at ensuring only American citizens vote in federal elections and targets voter fraud, particularly in mail-in ballots.

Since those are things that critics say Democrats need to win elections, they are intent on pushing back against Trump’s order.

On May 1, Senate Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrat Whip Dick Durbin led a group of 24 Senate Democrat comrades who fired off a letter to acting Attorney General Todd Blanche stating:

“[This EO] is another attempt by the President to exceed the constitutional authorities granted to the Executive Branch concerning federal elections. Given the clearly unconstitutional nature of this EO, the Department of Justice (DOJ) should take no steps pursuant to the EO that violate the law and risk disenfranchising eligible voters.”

The key part of the letter was the Democrat senators’ dismay that Trump’s order will cause “disruption” for “mail-in voters.”

Democrats rely heavily on the mail-in vote, which the past has proven is highly vulnerable to fraud.

The Democrats also appointed Obama era AG Eric Holder to what they term a “voter integrity” task force.

Trump fired back on Schumer, Holder and their crew, branding them “human garbage” for their latest desperate scheme to meddle in the upcoming midterms.

The president wrote on Truth Social: “So ironic that Cryin’ Chuck Schumer and the Democrats are hiring SLEAZEBAGS like Barack Hussein Obama’s Crooked former Attorney General, Eric Holder, and others of that ilk, to look into Voter Integrity, when this same group of Human Garbage RIGGED the 2020 Presidential Election.”

Trump pointed out that Democrats who run to their allies in the media insisting they are all about “saving democracy” are dead set against the SAVE America Act.

Trump wrote:

GET TOUGH REPUBLICANS — THEY’RE COMING, AND THEY’RE COMING FAST! They’re no good for our Country, they almost destroyed it, and we don’t want to let that happen again! These are highly dishonest people who are, in many ways, treasonous, in that they are trying to destabilize the United States of America in what, some would call, a War. Republicans must TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, and approve all of the necessary Safeguards we need for Elections to protect the American Public during the upcoming Midterms.

Obama and his Democrat posse call their effort Redistrict U. In 2019, the ex-president shared a post from All On The Line, a campaign affiliated with the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC).

Obama, in announcing the effort, said he could not “wait to begin organizing when the redistricting process starts in 2021,” adding, “we need to build this movement from the ground up–right now.”

Holder is the chairman of Redistricting U, which, according to its website coordinates legal challenges, fundraising, ballot initiatives, and grassroots organizing aimed at drawing favorable maps for Democrats.

RedState’s Rusty Weiss noted:

While Democrats posture as defenders of “voter integrity,” reality paints a much clearer picture. People like Holder and Obama have spent years weaponizing redistricting through their “Redistricting U.” operation to draw racially gerrymandered maps that pack districts with Democratic voters. They’ve been pushing every available loophole to tilt elections in their party’s favor for years. It’s manipulation dressed up as protection of elections. It’s only when the GOP fights fire with fire that they feign concern about election integrity. Republicans must understand that they are dealing with “garbage” people who are the true existential threat to democracy. Pass the SAVE America Act and end their little games once and for all.

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