DJT puts the heat on DOJ

by WorldTribune Staff, September 21, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump is pressing Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Department of Justice to prosecute the likes of James Comey, Adam Schiff, and Letitia James and has nominated a White House ally to fill the U.S. Attorney slot in Virginia that could make those prosecutions happen.

Trump in a post to Truth Social said it is time to hold accountable those who accused the president of wrongdoing:

“Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, ‘same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done.’

“JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”

Trump slammed former acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Erik Siebert for declining charges against James on allegations of mortgage fraud. The district is responsible for overseeing federal cases in Washington, D.C.

While major media claims Siebert resigned earlier this month after the fallout with the president, Trump says he fired Siebert.

He posted:

“Then we almost put in a Democrat supported U.S. Attorney, in Virginia, with a really bad Republican past. A Woke RINO, who was never going to do his job. That’s why two of the worst Dem Senators PUSHED him so hard. He even lied to the media and said he quit, and that we had no case. No, I fired him, and there is a GREAT CASE, and many lawyers, and legal pundits, say so. Lindsey Halligan is a really good lawyer, and likes you, a lot. We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!! President DJT

Trump has nominated his former defense attorney and current White House aide, Lindsey Halligan, to the post. U.S. Attorneys must be confirmed individually by the Senate.

The New York Sun’s Sharon Kehnemui noted in a Sept. 21 analysis:

“Comey has long been on tinterhooks with Trump, who fired him in 2017 during Comey’s investigation into whether Trump’s campaign had ties to Russia, allegations that have since been disproved. A congressman in 2019, Schiff led Trump’s first impeachment trial in which Trump faced allegations he withheld nearly $400 million in military aid from Ukraine to pressure President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. The Senate acquitted the president.”

James, Kehnemui added, “brought fraud charges against Trump and his sons in a five-year-long case in which she accused their company of fraudulently inflating the value of assets on financial statements to secure favorable loans and insurance terms. The $450 million penalty was reduced by an appeals court in August.”

Asked Sunday if he would fire Bondi if James is not indicted, Trump reiterated that she’s “doing a great job” and will go down as “as one of the best attorney generals — of the ages.”

The president added that it is up to the Justice Department to determine whether to pursue James.

“I look at the facts like everybody else. She is terrible. She looks like she’s very guilty but that’s gonna be up to the DOJ.”

In an earlier post to Truth Social, Trump wrote:

“It is my honor to appoint Lindsey Halligan, who has been serving as Special Assistant to the President at the White House, as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. Lindsey is a tough, smart, and loyal attorney, who has worked with me for a long time, including in the winning fight against the Weaponization of our Justice System by Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats, which she witnessed firsthand when she stood up for my rights during the Unconstitutional and UnAmerican raid on my home, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida.”

