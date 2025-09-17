DJT sues NY Times for $15 billion; Suddenly, certain media are very nervous about Soros ties

by WorldTribune Staff, September 17, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit accusing the New York Times and its reporters Susanne Craig, Russ Buettner, Peter Baker, and Michael S. Schmidt, of disparagement. Penguin Random House, which published Buettner and Craig’s book based on their reporting, “Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success” (Penguin Press), is also named as a defendant. Trump had previously threatened to sue PRH last year over the book.

The suit, filed in Florida, alleges the publishers and reporters sought to undermine Trump’s election campaign in 2024 and is seeking a minimum of $15 billion in damages.

The complaint reads, in part, “The subject matter of this action—a malicious, defamatory, and disparaging book written by two of its reporters and three false, malicious, defamatory, and disparaging articles, all carefully crafted by Defendants, with actual malice, calculated to inflict maximum damage upon President Trump, and all published during the height of a Presidential Election that became the most consequential in American history—represent a new journalistic low for the hopelessly compromised and tarnished ‘Gray Lady.’ ”

It goes on to claim, “The Book and Articles are part of a decades-long pattern by the New York Times of intentional and malicious defamation against President Trump.”

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

Today, I have the Great Honor of bringing a $15 Billion Dollar Defamation and Libel Lawsuit against The New York Times, one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the History of our Country, becoming a virtual “mouthpiece” for the Radical Left Democrat Party. I view it as the single largest illegal Campaign contribution, EVER. Their Endorsement of Kamala Harris was actually put dead center on the front page of The New York Times, something heretofore UNHEARD OF! The “Times” has engaged in a decades long method of lying about your Favorite President (ME!), my family, business, the America First Movement, MAGA, and our Nation as a whole. I am PROUD to hold this once respected “rag” responsible, as we are doing with the Fake News Networks such as our successful litigation against George Slopadopoulos/ABC/Disney, and 60 Minutes/CBS/Paramount, who knew that they were falsely “smearing” me through a highly sophisticated system of document and visual alteration, which was, in effect, a malicious form of defamation, and thus, settled for record amounts. They practiced this longterm INTENT and pattern of abuse, which is both unacceptable and illegal. The New York Times has been allowed to freely lie, smear, and defame me for far too long, and that stops, NOW! The suit is being brought in the Great State of Florida. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Meanwhile, top brass at the leftist publication The Nation are reportedly scrambling to distance the outlet from globalist billionaire George Soros after being called out for the connection by Vice President JD Vance.

The Nation president Bhaskar Sunkara “was up in arms” over Vance’s connection of his publication to Soros during a recent TV appearance, the Media Resource Center’s NewsBusters reported on Monday. “The reality: Vance was hovering over the target, and Sunkara was being blatantly deceptive.”

The report noted that, until 2019, The Nation “was directly affiliated with the nonprofit media outfit The Nation Institute, which had in fact received at least $1,349,000 from Soros’s organizations between 2004 and 2019, according to Foundation Directory Online data. In January 2019, it was announced that The Nation Institute was officially rebranding to become the Type Media Center to expand beyond its connections to the magazine.”

Type Media Center Executive Director and CEO Taya Kitman, said in a statement then that “When the Nation Institute was founded more than 50 years ago, we were a modest organization affiliated with the Nation Magazine — but that name no longer reflects the breadth and impact of what we do today.”

The NewsBusters report noted that “apparently, there is still a connection between the organizations.”

The MacArthur Foundation, another leftist donor organization, described the relationship this way in a 2023 grant for $325,000 to the Center: “Type Media Center is a nonprofit organization that supports journalism and nonfiction writing through book publishing, fellowship programs, and The Nation magazine.”

NewsBusters noted: “Should we just pretend this connection doesn’t exist? After all, Soros has continued to fund the Center long after the rebrand.”

Soros’s most recent grant to the Center was in 2022 and amounted to $150,000 to “build a more equitable future in the field of public interest journalism by strengthening publishing and independent media.”

One 2018 $60,000 grant from Soros, was intended “to provide support for the editorial director fellowship, which will enhance the Nation Institute’s ability to undertake and support activities with emphasis on the independent media, civil liberties, social justice and peace.”

NewsBusters noted: “Either Sunkara doesn’t understand the concept of money being fungible or he knew all of this and pretended that one degree of separation between his publication and Soros meant definitively that “not one dime” has circulated through the magazine.”

Vance’s point in bringing up The Nation’s funding was the publication’s hostility towards late TPUSA Founder Charlie Kirk, who was murdered in cold blood by an assassin during a Sept. 10 event at Utah Valley University. A Sept. 12 piece in The Nation stated: “Charlie Kirk’s Legacy Deserves No Mourning: The white Christian nationalist provocateur wasn’t a promoter of civil discourse. He preached hate, bigotry, and division.”

NewsBusters noted: “Is it beyond the pale for Soros to even be remotely connected to such race-baiting propaganda? No, and the money trail proves that he has been a longstanding fan of The Nation network, whether Sunkara chooses to admit it or not.”

