DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s last day: Fauci funded ‘gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 19, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



In her last day in the position, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard dropped the hammer on Anthony Fauci.

Gabbard on Thursday released documents which she said reveal how Fauci, as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), provided millions in U.S. taxpayer dollars to fund gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) — work which is now widely viewed as the source of the lab leak that sparked the Covid pandemic.

Fauci also “worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’s lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024. It’s time you know the truth,” Gabbard said.

Critics have long charged that Covid origin information was being covered up to hide U.S. government involvement in China’s virus research in Wuhan.

China’s gain-of-function research included enhancing virus transmission that could be used for both medical vaccine research and biological weapons work, according to past intelligence reports cited by the current edition of Geostrategy-Direct.com.

Related: DNI set to release key, explosive intelligence on China’s role in Covid origins, June 16, 2026

A press release from Gabbard’s office noted:

Fauci’s close IC relationships enabled him to assume three key roles during the pandemic that shielded him from scrutiny as he wielded outsized influence.

• Fauci funded risky coronavirus research linked to big pharma and the pursuit of “universal vaccines” worth trillions of dollars.

• Fauci was the behind-the-scenes advisor who, with his hand-picked experts, pushed the IC to endorse a natural, animal origin to hide his dangerous research.

• Fauci became the nation’s pandemic “pundit” and publicly pushed lies, disinformation, and censorship.

Throughout the pandemic, Fauci and politicized leaders within the IC created a self-serving circular reporting loop. He provided hand-picked NIAID-funded scientists to advise the IC. This input shaped official intelligence assessments, which were then publicly cited as scientific consensus to refute the lab-leak theory, the press release said.

According to hundreds of reviewed emails, Gabbard’s office said the IC almost always incorporated Fauci’s recommendations.

“Fauci promoted a fraudulent paper, whose publication he helped prompt, as legitimate information for Intelligence Community consideration. Senior analysts praised Fauci not as a ‘policymaker,’ but as an unbiased guide to ‘the real coronavirus experts’ — while ignoring experts who might dissent from Fauci’s narratives,” the press release said.

Gabbard’s office said the newly released documents directly contradict Fauci’s 2024 testimony to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. In that hearing, while under oath, Fauci was repeatedly asked whether he spoke to “FBI, CIA, DIA or any U.S. intelligence agency concerning viral research” before, during, or after the pandemic. Fauci repeatedly dodged the questions, before stating, “not to my knowledge about COVID.”

Gabbard’s office said the documents show that testimony was false.

According to testimony from multiple whistleblowers, intelligence analysts who challenged Fauci’s Covid-origin conclusions faced threat of retaliation, were marginalized, and often suffered career setbacks.

“This silenced dissent and fostered a culture where truth was sacrificed to conformity and credible evidence was buried,” Gabbard’s office said.

Gabbard’s office provided examples from whistleblower accounts that Gabbard has referred to the Intelligence Community’s Inspector General:

• A contractor was terminated just days after coming forward to ODNI as a whistleblower.

• Managers reminded analysts who advocated for the lab-leak hypothesis that leadership would determine which analysts would be promoted. The message was clear: disagreement with the manipulated finding would derail careers.

• Senior leaders allegedly set up roadblocks for whistleblowers, removing anonymity from the complaint process by insisting managers or attorneys be present at ODNI meetings, creating an atmosphere of intimidation.

“The COVID-19 pandemic caused tremendous hardship and pain for millions of our fellow Americans and for countless people around the world. After years of lies, censorship, and cover ups, the American people deserve transparency, truth, and accountability,” DNI Gabbard said.

“The tactics used to hide the truth are straight from the deep state playbook: politicized self-serving leaders like Dr. Fauci covered up their own wrongdoing and abuses of power, manipulated intelligence, lied to Congress, and undermined a duly elected President by restricting his access to vital facts needed to keep the country safe. It’s time the American people learn the real story.”

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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