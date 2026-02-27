Documents: Fani Willis worked very closely indeed with Biden White House

by WorldTribune Staff, February 27, 2026 Real World News



In her failed lawfare attack on President Donald Trump, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was in close coordination with the Biden-Harris regime, newly obtained documents show.

In her pursuit of Trump and his allies related to their challenge to the 2020 election results in Georgia, Willis also had extensive contact with Democrats on the House Jan. 6 Select Committee, according to the documents obtained by Just the News.

The top lawyer in the Biden White House “personally opened the door for Willis’ prosecutors to interview Trump administration officials by waiving claims of executive privilege, that federal prosecutors waived certain rights to allow the interviews to proceed before a state grand jury and that Willis’s team spoke glowingly of the congressional efforts to expose Trump’s involvement in the disputed election,” Just the News reported on Tuesday.

“Our initial review of the report confirms you all have accomplished amazing things in the past year,” F. Donald Wakeford, a top deputy to Willis, wrote in a December 2022 email to Tim Heaphy, chief investigative counsel for the Democrat-run Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 protest at the U.S. Capitol.

The documents show that the Biden White House counsel’s office gave Willis’ prosecution team a major gift, waiving Trump’s ability to claim executive privilege and to block former administration officials from testifying.

Executive privilege is the implied authority of the U.S. president to withhold information that the executive branch possesses from Congress or the Judiciary on the grounds that a president is entitled to confidential advice before making decisions. It is a long-standing American tradition and the secrecy of presidential communications was first referenced by Chief Justice John Marshall in the landmark case Marbury v. Madison.

President Barack Obama and his Attorney General Eric Holder asserted the same privilege during investigations of the botched “Fast and Furious” gunrunning scheme.

The Biden team believed that the “extraordinary events” surrounding J6 warranted waiving this historical understanding of the privacy of presidential communications, the new documents show, Just the News reported.

In a letter to Fulton County prosecutors in September 2022, then-White House Special Counsel Richard Sauber informed Willis’ deputy, Wakeford, that the White House would not invoke executive privilege for the testimony of former Trump White House officials before the Georgia grand jury.

“These events threatened not only the safety of Congress and others present at the Capitol, but also the principles of democracy enshrined in our history and our Constitution,” Sauber wrote.

“In light of these unique circumstances, President Biden has determined, as he did with respect to the Congressional investigation of these events, that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the public interest with respect to efforts to thwart the orderly transition of power under our Constitution,” Sauber added.

This waiver would apply to any events in the White House on or about Jan. 6, Justice Department efforts to investigate allegations of fraud in the 2020 election, and any effort to “alter valid 2020 election results or obstruct the transfer of power,” Sauber explained.

(You can read the Biden White House letter here.) 2022.09.13 – Biden WH to Wakeford.pdf

It has been known for years that the Biden-Harris regime waived Trump’s executive privilege for the congressional inquiry and the federal prosecution of Trump led by Special Counsel Jack Smith, but the Georgia memo appears to be the first document to show how Biden extended that waiver in coordination with a prosecution at the state level.

Just the News and nonprofit public interest law firm America First Legal (AFL) sued Willis for the records under Georgia’s Open Records Law.

“These documents reveal that the Biden Administration and the January 6 Committee were much more involved in District Attorney Fani Willis’s prosecution of President Trump than was previously believed. AFL was happy to represent Just the News to get Americans this new information,” said Will Scolinos, an attorney at America First Legal.

