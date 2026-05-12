Documents: Hunter’s potential Mann Act prostitution crimes known by FBI before Biden pardoned him

by WorldTribune Staff, May 12, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



On Dec. 1. 2024, Joe Biden issued a “full and unconditional pardon” to his son Hunter Biden.

The exceptionally broad pardon covered not only the federal crimes that Hunter Biden was charged with but any federal crimes he had “committed or may have committed or taken part in” between Jan. 1, 2014, and Dec. 1, 2024.

Newly disclosed records indicate that, weeks before the 2020 presidential election, the feds were sitting on evidence that Hunter Biden may have violated federal prostitution trafficking laws. No charges were ever filed.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations Chairman Ron Johnson said they have obtained records which include text messages and financial evidence tied to Hunter Biden’s potential violations of the Mann Act, the federal law prohibiting the transportation of individuals across state lines for prostitution or “any other immoral purpose.”

The Biden-Harris regime failed to provide the records when they were originally requested during a 2022 congressional investigation into Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings and possible corruption involving the Biden family, the senators said.

The evidence cited by the senators includes an alleged 2018 incident in which Hunter Biden appeared to purchase airfare for a woman traveling from Los Angeles to an undisclosed destination. In a 2020 report, the committees had mentioned findings regarding payments to women from Ukraine and Russia, some of which investigators believed may have been connected to “what appears to be an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.”

Possible Mann Act violations were previously discussed during the federal tax investigation into Hunter Biden. IRS whistleblowers later testified that investigators uncovered evidence suggesting Hunter Biden deducted payments to prostitutes as business expenses and arranged travel for women across state lines.

Grassley slammed federal agencies for failing to fully investigate the evidence: “[The] DOJ and FBI possessed evidence of potential crimes, yet it’s unclear what steps they … took to fully investigate this shocking evidence,” Grassley told Just the News.

“We do know President Biden followed it up by issuing an unprecedented pardon to get his son off the hook for serious crimes. This is an affront to blind justice, and it’s especially sickening considering Hunter Biden’s actions appear to have put vulnerable women at risk,” Grassley said.

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