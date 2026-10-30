Documents: Left’s strategy network has already scripted responses to Trump after midterm elections

by WorldTribune Staff, October 30, 2026 — Real World News



Internal election strategy memos from a network of leftists backing Democrats spell out detailed responses operatives should make in response to President Donald Trump reactions to next week’s midterms.

The documents, obtained by investigative journalist Natalie Winters, are from the Election Safeguards Response Network (ESRN), which Winters said is linked to Norm Eisen, an ethics official in the Obama Administration.

One memo instructs recipients on how to respond to Trump:

“RESIST THE TEMPTATION TO ADDRESS EACH OF HIS CLAIMS OR TO SIMPLY LIST FACTS.”

The explanation: “And when we fight feelings with facts, we lose.”

Instead, it instructs allies to describe Trump’s statements as “manufacturing a pretext to reject the 2026 results before votes are even cast.”

Winters noted: “That framing was written into a July 16 strategy memo expressly marked against public and press distribution.”

The network is adamant about not addressing the topic of non-citizens voting:

One memo states: “DO NOT REPEAT CLAIMS ABOUT NON-CITIZEN VOTING, EVEN TO DISPUTE THEM.”

In one internal memo, ESRN describes national and state partners preparing for disputes involving ballots and election materials.

The documents connect access to officials with a coordinated campaign to carry their statements into public debate.

Under the heading: “What You Can Say,” one script calls the Justice Department’s demand for election records: “The latest attempt in a long line of desperate actions to interfere in Michigan’s elections.”

Another begins: “Michigan’s local communities run our elections. Not the federal government.”

A “TALKING POINTS” section instructs operatives to portray Trump as caring more about clinging to power than Americans’ concerns about affordability and the war with Iran.

Another turns the dispute over 2020 into a warning about the midterms:

“If he can’t accept that he lost in 2020, imagine what he’ll do to try to cling to power in 2026.”

The final script tells recipients:

“They’re not actually trying to prove anything about the last elections; they’re trying to fool us into doubting the next one. We’re not falling for it.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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