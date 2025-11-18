Documents: Michigan plotted with NGO for lawfare against challenges to 2020 election

by WorldTribune Staff, November 18, 2025 Real World News



Michigan state officials coordinated with the nonprofit States United Democracy Center, which pushed indictments of President Donald Trump’s supporters, lawyers, activists, and Republican Party officials who disputed the 2020 election, according to records obtained by government watchdog group Judicial Watch.

The documents suggest a broad conspiracy by several states to prosecute Americans over 2020 election disputes.

The records, obtained by Judicial Watch in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, show that States United has a multi-state operation aimed at prosecuting and disbarring Trump attorneys and associates in several states. States United was started by Norm Eisen, who was “ethics czar” for President Barack Obama and special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee for the impeachment of Trump.

“These documents are startling and affirm concerns that Democrat swing state prosecutors were targeting President Trump and his supporters with political prosecutions,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

Indictments of Trump alternative electors by Michigan Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel were thrown out by a judge earlier this year.

The Michigan production confirms close contact between States United and Michigan state officials.

The records include several email exchanges between top States United litigator Jonathan Williams and Heather S. Meingast, Division Chief, Civil Rights and Elections Division of the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

On Aug. 8, 2024, Williams writes in an email to Meingast:

Following up on our earlier conversations regarding the USPS, in collaboration with our clients in Nevada, we’ve put together a draft Common Interest Agreement for your consideration. Once we’ve got everyone on board, we can schedule a multi-state call to discuss further. Please let us know if you have any questions or concerns.

The records include a States United action plan, which discusses efforts to target Republicans who raised 2020 election questions in several states, including Michigan:

Election Deniers scored multiple wins in the Arizona and Michigan primaries and will now head to the general election in November. As States United has documented, candidates who continue to spread lies about our elections are running for positions that oversee or influence election administration across the country, posing a threat to our democracy. *** In Michigan, Attorney General Dana Nessel is seeking a special prosecutor to consider charges against nine people in an alleged plot to gain improper access to vote-tabulating machines used in the 2020 election. One of the nine is Matthew DePerno, the Election Denier chosen by Michigan Republicans to run against Nessel this fall.

A September 28, 2023, email from Williams to Meingast details interest in cases around the country attempting to have President Trump removed from the 2024 ballot via the disqualification clause of the 14th Amendment. States United Democracy Center would go on to provide a “litigation tracker,” tallying all efforts in states aimed at removing Trump from the ballot.

(The U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously in March 2024 that states cannot use the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause to remove a federal candidate from the ballot. The court determined that only Congress has the power to enforce this provision against federal officeholders.)

The records include a Michigan court filing in Davis v. Benson and Trump which points out that Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who oversees state elections, had made “many public comments” which “demonstrate her extreme and incurable bias against President Trump.”

(On Nov. 14, 2023, the Michigan Court of Claims issued an order in favor of the defendants, and later, on June 12, 2024, formally closed the remaining counts with prejudice.)

