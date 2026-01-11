Documents reveal Indivisible’s nationwide anti-ICE plans after Minneapolis drama

by WorldTribune Staff, January 11, 2026 Real World News



Thousands of anti-ICE leftists took to the streets of major cities across America this weekend.

The ICE Out for Good coalition called for a “weekend of action” starting Saturday, organizing more than 1,000 events nationwide. The coalition was largely organized by Indivisible, the same left-wing group that pushed “No Kings” protests against President Donald Trump last year.

Indivisible is an offshoot of the of the George Soros-funded Indivisible Project in Washington, DC.

The website for the organized protests said the coalition included the American Civil Liberties Union, Voto Latino, United We Dream, 50501, and the Disappeared in America Campaign of the Not Above the Law coalition.

The “goals” for the “Weekend of Action”, according to the website, include “Honor and humanize the lives taken by ICE, Demand accountability, transparency, and immediate investigation into the killing of Renee Nicole Good, Expose the broader pattern of ICE violence–including the 30+ lives lost in ICE detention in 2025, Call for ICE to leave our communities, Build public pressure on elected officials and federal agencies, Create space for grief, solidarity, and collective action” and “Strengthen local connections and neighborhood response systems.”

Protests focused on the death of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis. She was killed in a confrontation with ICE agents after federal authorities say she attempted to run over at ICE agent.

“Renee Nicole Good was a wife, a mother of three, and a member of her community. She, and the dozens of other sons, daughters, friends, siblings, parents, and community members who have been killed by ICE, should be alive today,” said Indivisible co-executive director Leah Greenberg.

Protests led to scuffles with police and arrests in several states on Saturday, Fox News reported. Austin Police detained at least three anti-ICE agitators as protests escalated there. Footage also shows Los Angeles police facing down agitators outside an ICE detention center. Multiple arrests were made after a dispersal order was issued and agitators refused to leave the area as instructed, according to the LAPD.

The Trump Administration reiterated that the ICE operations are targeting criminal illegal aliens.

“Arresting and deporting these people is absolutely critical to national security. National Democrats are going to get our law enforcement killed if they don’t stop lying about this issue and the people working to keep us safe,” Vance wrote on X.

