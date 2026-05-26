DOJ determines January 6 data is ‘partisan propaganda,’ removes from web site

by WorldTribune Staff, May 26, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The Trump Department of Justice said it is “proud” to have scrubbed from its website all data on the Biden-Harris regime’s persecution of Jan. 6 protesters, referring to the removed data as “partisan propaganda.”

A Washington Post reporter who discovered the missing news releases and posted about it on X accused the Trump Administration of “quietly deleting info about the Capitol attack from the DOJ website.”

The Justice Department said there was “nothing ‘quiet’ about it.”

“We are proud to reverse the DOJ’s weaponization under the Biden Administration,” the DOJ posted. “We will do everything in our power to make whole those who were persecuted for political purposes. This includes stripping DOJ’s website of partisan propaganda.”

Included in the cleanup process was the removal of press releases regarding seditious conspiracy cases against members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, several of whom were convicted for plotting to disrupt Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, as lawmakers counted electoral votes certifying Joe Biden’s supposed victory in the 2020 presidential election.

In the first day of his second term, Trump granted blanket clemency to virtually all J6 defendants. He issued full, unconditional pardons to more than 1,500 individuals, while commuting the sentences of 14 others (including Stewart Rhodes and Enrique Tarrio), and dismissing all pending federal charges.

The Justice Department, in an unopposed motion last month, asked a federal appeals court to vacate the J6 seditious conspiracy convictions, a request that was granted Thursday. The department on Friday moved to dismiss the cases against the group members.

Related: ‘Pathetic bunch of moral cowards’? Senate Republicans outraged by Trump’s ‘Anti-Weaponization Fund’, May 22, 2026

The website purge comes after acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced a $1.8 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund. Some J6 defendants have already announced plans to seek compensation from the fund.

“These were people that were weaponized and really treated brutally by a system that was so corrupt with corrupt people running it,” Trump said of the fund earlier this month. “They’re getting reimbursed for their legal fees and the other things that they had to suffer.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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