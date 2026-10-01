DOJ is finding non-citizen voting crimes are not rare after all

by WorldTribune Staff, October 1, 2026 Non-AI Real World News

“Let me be perfectly clear: This is a non-issue. Noncitizens do not vote in U.S. elections,” Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., announced in 2025 after voting ‘no’ on the SAVE Act, which would require proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections.

Such are the talking points of Democrat politicians and the tone of legacy media coverage.

However, federal authorities have made a series of election-related arrests of and indictments against noncitizens in recent weeks.

Three noncitizens were arrested last month in Philadelphia County, which Scanlon partially represents, and were charged with election-related offenses.

Trinidad and Tobago national Sade Guppy allegedly voted illegally in the 2022 midterms, while Haitian illegal immigrant Cliff Sanon was charged with submitting a fraudulent voter registration application prior to the 2026 Pennsylvania primary.

On Sept. 30, Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that 10 foreign nationals had been indicted, charged with committing voter fraud in Minnesota alone.

The alleged illegal voters captured are from Brazil, Ghana, Germany, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Liberia and Canada, Fox News reported.

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., has publicly called noncitizen voting “extremely rare” while charging that President Trump is trying to “scapegoat immigrants” with the SAVE Act.

He called the announcement of 12 arrests a “desperate attempt by Republicans to distract from their record of rising costs, chaos, and corruption that are hurting the American people.”

When asked Wednesday by Fox News Digital about the spate of arrests, Padilla reaffirmed the crime is “already illegal and every legitimate study shows it is extremely rare, despite Donald Trump’s claim to the contrary.”

Last month, Democratic Rep. James Walkinshaw of Fairfax County, Virginia, spoke out similarly on MS NOW.

Three New Jersey residents were also charged this month with illegally voting and making false statements on citizenship applications. They hailed from Jamaica, Venezuela and Senegal.

“Despite the media and Democrats denying it for decades, noncitizens continue to register and vote in federal elections,” White House spokesperson Lauren Bis told Fox News Digital.

Window on the Real World

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