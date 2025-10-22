DOJ: Portland police shielding Antifa from federal agents

by WorldTribune Staff, October 22, 2025 Real World News



Antifa terrorists in Portland, Oregon are being shielded from federal law enforcement by city police, according to the Department of Justice.

President Donald Trump has in fact been given the go-ahead to send the National Guard into downtown Portland because city police have protected Antifa attacks on a federal facility, said Harmeet Dhillon, the top civil rights chief in the Department of Justice.

Dhillon posted to X video showing the Antifa terrorists who were hiding behind city police aiming strong flashlights at the federal officers guarding the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility.

The police cover protected the Antifa members from the pepper balls normally fired by security officers at the federal building, Dhillon said, adding that federal law allows the president to deploy National Guard troops if “there is a rebellion or danger of a rebellion,” or if the president cannot enforce U.S. law.

The National Guard deployment was approved on Monday by a three-judge panel in the far-left Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which said: “The federalization and deployment of just 200 National Guardsmen for 60 days is well within a deferential proportional response to support good faith.”

Independent media reports out of Portland say Antifa terrorists are harassing and attacking the federal officers to prevent them from enforcing immigration laws.

“The rioters are backed by the city’s far-left mayor and government, even though resident illegal migrants help to kill many local Americans by selling drugs to addicts,” Breitbart News noted.

This is exactly why the 9th Circuit just said POTUS can send in the National Guard! Incredible FAIL! https://t.co/rZp69yIf3x — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) October 21, 2025

The streets of Portland. Complete chaos. People suffering every day. Victimization. Crime. Hopelessness And a lot a lot of drug use. pic.twitter.com/NGTiKgcfao — Kevin Dahlgren 🥾 🥾 (@kevinvdahlgren) October 22, 2025

