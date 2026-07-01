DOJ sues Virginia over ban of popular AR-15; judge blocks state from enforcing ban

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 1, 2026

The Department of Justice has sued Virginia over its ban on on the most popular rifle in America which was approved by the Democrat-controlled legislature and signed into law by leftist Gov. Abigail Spanberger.

The ban on the sale, transfer, and manufacture of what the Democrats term “semi-automatic” rifles (such as AR-15s) and large-capacity magazines was scheduled to take effect on July 1, but it was blocked on June 29 by a Washington County judge.

Several Virginia sheriffs and local prosecutors have publicly vowed not to enforce the ban.

The Justice Department asserted that the Second Amendment bars the restrictions put in place by Virginia Democrats.

“In summary, SB749 infringes the right of law-abiding Virginians to purchase and sell AR-15 style rifles and therefore violates the Second Amendment,” the suit reads. Thus, Defendants have acted and will continue to act in blatant disregard of the constitutional rights of the citizens of Virginia.”

Two days before the gun ban went into effect, a Virginia judge blocked the commonwealth from enforcing it.

Granting a block on Monday, Washington County Circuit Judge Jeffrey Campbell held that the ban on rifles and ammunition violate a 1971 provision of the Virginia Constitution enshrining the right to keep and bear arms.

The injunction applies to Virginia State Police and the localities of Washington County, Chesterfield County, Frederick County, York County, Giles County and Chesapeake.

“Because the newly enacted firearms ban and magazine ban would likely run afoul of the protections of the Second Amendment with respect to the types of firearms and components the plaintiffs possess as enunciated in both Heller and Bruen, I find that the plaintiffs are likely to prevail on the merits of their claims,” Campbell wrote in the seven-page opinion.

The judge’s injunction will remain in place until July 1, 2027, or until the court issues a final order.

Virginia’s Democrat Attorney General, Jay Jones, said his office would appeal the ruling.

“We will continue fulfilling our responsibility to defend Virginia’s magazine capacity restrictions, the assault weapons ban and uphold laws designed to keep Virginians safe,” Jones said in a statement.

State Senator Bill Stanley, a Republican attorney who argued on behalf of the plaintiffs — the National Rifle Association, several firearm retailers, hobbyists and the Virginia Sports Association — called the opinion well-reasoned.

“We know that this is just the first step,” Stanley said in an interview. “This is a journey, not a sprint, but I’m confident that we have both the law and the facts on our side, and that this law will be ultimately deemed unconstitutional by the appellate courts.”

NRA Institute for Legislative Action Executive Director John Commerford said in a statement: “This is a major victory, but our work is not complete. We will not rest until this unconstitutional measure is struck down in its entirety and added to the long list of gun control laws the NRA has removed from the books for good.”

The Justice Department’s filing came one day after the Supreme Court agreed to hear challenges to AR-15 bans in Connecticut and Illinois.

In May of this year, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon spoke to “Just the News, No Noise” and predicted that the Supreme Court would ultimately rule that AR-15s are constitutionally protected.

“We intend to make sure they do that,” she said at the time.

An estimated 16 million to nearly 25 million Americans own an AR-15 or similar modern sporting rifle. This means roughly 1 in 20 adults—or about 6% of the U.S. population—owns at least one.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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