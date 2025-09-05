DOJ task force: ‘Full weight’ of fed agencies targeted Christians under Biden

by WorldTribune Staff, September 5, 2025 Real World News



A task force created by President Donald Trump and led by Attorney General Pam Bondi found that the Biden-Harris Administration “weaponized the full weight of the federal government against Christians and trampled on their fundamental First Amendment rights.”

The Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias found that the Department of Justice arrested and convicted approximately two dozen individuals under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act for praying and demonstrating outside abortion facilities.

“Yet, the same DOJ refused to apply the FACE Act to protect places of worship and crisis pregnancy centers.”

In addition, an FBI memo asserted that “radical-traditionalist” Catholics were “domestic terrorism threats.”

Among other task force findings:

• The Department of Defense, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and Department of Labor all “deprioritized, mishandled, or denied requests for religious exemptions to the Biden administration’s Covid-19 mandate.”

• The Biden Department of Education “attempted to impose record-breaking fines on some of the nation’s largest Christian universities, including Liberty University ($14 million) and Grand Canyon University ($37.7 million).”

• Customs and Border Protection omitted Christian perspectives from a directive for detainees but deliberately noted accommodations for Islam, Rastafarianism, and sects of Judaism.

• The Justice Department failed to “address and prosecute violations of the law where anti-Christian bias was demonstrated by the persecutors. Instead, during that time, the DOJ pursued novel theories of prosecution against those speaking or demonstrating based upon their Christian faith.”

• At the State Department “preferential employment practices were afforded” for those of non-Christian religions, while Christian employees “were disfavored. It was particularly concerning that employees were less likely to be permitted leave for observation of certain Christian holidays as opposed to non-Christian ones.”

• The State Department imposed “radical LGBTQ gender ideology on foreign governments and State employees, including the forced usage of preferred pronouns and rainbow flags, violating the sincerely held religious beliefs of many Christians and other Americans of faith.”

• The Department of Labor dismantled its office of faith-based initiatives and replaced it with a diversity, equity and inclusion office.

Officials said that the task force is not finished with its inquiry and will continue its work to investigate the full scope of anti-Christian bias that “pervaded the federal government during the Biden Administration.”

A final report is expected by February 2026.

In February of this year, Trump signed an executive order establishing a White House Faith Office.

The office empowers faith-based entities, community organizations and houses of worship “to better serve families and communities,” according to the White House.

White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers told Fox News Digital. “Unlike Joe Biden, President Trump is protecting Christians, not punishing them.”

Support Free Press Foundation