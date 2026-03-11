DOJ’s Dhillon: States, Dem lawyers blocking access to voter rolls ahead of midterms

by WorldTribune Staff, March 11, 2026 Real World News



As the very high stakes midterm elections approach, Americans in poll after poll have given high priority to integrity in federal elections and overwhelmingly support voter ID and proof of citizenship to vote in those elections.

One obvious objective would be to purge state voter rolls of illegal voters.

Not only is that not happening, but Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon revealed that tens of thousands of noncitizens made it into a position to cast ballots and that hundreds of thousands of dead or departed residents were not properly removed from state election systems.

Dhillon cited two reasons why states aren’t turning over voter rolls: Some don’t want the Justice Department to review their work and others are afraid of being sued by Democrat voting rights lawyers like Marc Elias or future Democrat presidential administrations.

“You may ask, why don’t states clean it up themselves? Well, sometimes it’s just inefficiency, but more times it’s actually states wanting to clean up their voter rolls, and the Marc Elias’s of the world and even the DOJ (under Biden) are suing them to stop them from cleaning up their own voter rolls,” Dhillon said.

In her ongoing review of state voter rolls, Dhillon told Just the News that she has found tens of thousands of noncitizens made it into a position to cast ballots and that hundreds of thousands of dead or departed residents were not properly removed from state election systems.

“It’s really frustrating that we’re being prevented from doing our job,” Dhillon said, criticizing state election offices and federal judges who are blocking her office from her effort to obtain and review voter rolls from every state ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Dhillon said that 16 states have turned over their voter rolls to the Justice Department or signed a memorandum of understanding to provide the data while 29 are facing litigation to compel them to turn over the lists.

“We’re finding tens of thousands of noncitizens on the voter rolls, hundreds of thousands of dead people on the voter rolls, and duplicate registrations between states,” she said.

One of those noncitizens who had been voting in U.S. elections in Pennsylvania since 2008 has been arrested and charged with felony voter fraud. Earlier this month, the Justice Department announced it had indicted Mahady Sacko, who came to the United States illegally from Mauritania. He was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and the FBI in Philadelphia.

“This criminal illegal alien committed a felony by voting in federal elections dating back to 2008. Illegal aliens should NOT be electing American leaders,” Deputy Assistant Homeland Secretary Lauren Bis said. “Our elections belong to American citizens, not foreign citizens. Congress must pass the SAVE America Act immediately to secure our elections.”

Dhillon told Just the News there are dozens more noncitizens who DOJ has confirmed voted illegally, but those cases have not yet been prosecuted because the U.S. Senate has not confirmed U.S. attorneys in many jurisdictions.

“For every person that we’ve seen a story about, I know of dozens and dozens more cases, and U.S. attorney’s offices are wanting to bring these cases, but we have, of course, interference with the very appointment of these U.S. attorneys at the political level,” she explained. “So that’s above my pay grade, but it’s really frustrating that we’re being prevented from doing our job.”

