Domestic response in U.S. to Maduro’s capture reveals embedded communist infrastructure

by WorldTribune Staff, January 5, 2026



In a Jan. 4 post to X, Asra Nomani, Fox New Digital’s senior editor for investigations, chronicled how the communist infrastructure embedded in the United States had organized protests before captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro arrived on American soil to face criminal charges.

As U.S. forces captured Maduro, a parallel operation began almost instantly inside the United States,” she wrote, “a rapid, coordinated information and street-mobilization campaign by a network of self-described socialist, Marxist, and communist organizations, most of which operate as nonprofits that DO NOT have to pay taxes. ….

Nomani continued:

Stoking discord was a part of that ideology as a tactic called agitation propaganda, or agitprop.

Their goal was to overthrow the “American empire” and install some version of a Marxist, communist or socialist system. Talk about regime change.

And I learned something else: they had very close ties to Iran, Russia and China, with its leaders taking regular trips to those countries. They wanted communism or socialism in South Korea, the Philippines, Puerto Rico….America.

Who organized and funded the pro-Maduro demonstrations? I was up when the news broke that U.S. forces had possibly had a military strike on Caracas. Immediately, I knew where to look next, not for confirmation from the Pentagon, but for signals. — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) January 4, 2026

