Done deal: Trump signs in Versailles; Vance warns Israeli critics

by WorldTribune Staff, June 18, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



President Donald Trump on Thursday signed the memorandum of understanding that ends the Iran war.

“It’s signed,” Trump said. “I signed it in Versailles. … Just signed it.”

In signing the deal, Iran agreed to immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz without tolls during a 60-day period of negotiations.

Trump warned that if negotiations collapse within the 60-day period or if Iran does not fulfill its end of the now-signed memorandum, then “we go back to bombing.”

The Trump Administration confirmed that, if Iran responds favorably, the deal will allow the Islamic Republic to obtain future economic relief from regional partners in the form of a $300 billion reconstruction fund.

A Trump Administration official said that the United States will not be directly contributing money to the fund — only helping with its development — and would instead permit sanctions relief if Iran complies with the deal.

The agreement would allow Iran to sell its oil without restrictions, and the 60-day window would be used for negotiations on the country’s nuclear program.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

OIL IS FLOWING, IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON (THE WORLD WILL BE SAFE!), THE STOCK MARKETS ARE ROARING, JOBS ARE AT RECORDS, AND PRICES ARE DROPPING (AFFORDABILITY!). OUR COUNTRY IS STRONG, SAFE, AND RESPECTED LIKE NEVER BEFORE. “YOU’RE WELCOME!” President DJT

Pakistani President Shehbaz Sharif, who has been a key moderator in the talks between Iran and the United States, also announced the signing in a post on X, saying it “demonstrates the commitment of both sides to a diplomatic resolution of the conflict.”

“I offer my heartfelt congratulations and sincere appreciation to the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump whose steadfast commitment to diplomacy and preference for peaceful resolution have once again helped end a conflict that could have led to devastating consequences for the region and beyond,” Sharif wrote.

Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt were also acknowledged by Sharif for their roles in the signing of the deal.

“May this Memorandum of Understanding serve as an enduring foundation for greater understanding, mutual respect and shared prosperity for the complete region,” Sharif said.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance on Thursday warned Israeli leaders against alienating Trump with personal attacks over the Iran deal, reminding them that the Trump Administration is one of that country’s few remaining allies.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has been among the senior Israeli officials who have been vocally critical of the Iran deal and called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to ignore the key terms, while some have lobbed personal attacks on Trump.

“What I will say, and this does bother me, is that you’ve seen people within Bibi’s cabinet who have come out and attacked the deal, and in some ways very personally attacked the President of the United States, and I guess my message to them would be twofold,” Vance said, while speaking to reporters at the White House.

“Number one, Donald J. Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time, and he happens to be the head of state of the world superpower,” Vance said. “If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world.”

“And the second message I would give to some of those cabinet members, Bibi, to his credit, has not gone down this path, but to some of these cabinet members in Israel who are attacking the present United States, the other thing that I would say is that over the last three months, two thirds of the defensive weapons that have protected your homeland have been built by American hands and paid for by American tax dollars,” Vance added.

“The problem for Israel is not Donald J. Trump, and anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the President of the United States needs to wake up and smell the reality of the situation that country is in.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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