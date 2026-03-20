‘Donroe Doctrine’ Corollary: Those who need the Hormuz Strait can keep it open

by WorldTribune Staff, March 20, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The shocking U.S. military operation early this year which captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro in conjunction with U.S. law enforcement put an exclamation point behind the Trump Administration’s earlier update to the Monroe Doctrine which stated:

“After years of neglect, the United States will reassert and enforce the Monroe Doctrine to restore American preeminence in the Western Hemisphere, and to protect our homeland and our access to key geographies throughout the region.”

It elaborated in what has become known as the “Donroe Doctrine” which appeared to target the 21st century nuclear-armed rogue states of North Korea, Russia and most of all Communist China:

“We will deny non-Hemispheric competitors the ability to position forces or other threatening capabilities, or to own or control strategically vital assets, in our Hemisphere. This ‘Trump Corollary’ to the Monroe Doctrine is a common-sense and potent restoration of American power and priorities, consistent with American security interests.”

That was then, but now in March we find U.S. military forces back in the Middle East, joining Israel to shut down the China-backed regime in Iran. The war has led to the closing of the the Hormuz Strait by a shattered post-Khamenei regime and increased oil prices for much of the world.

As Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told President Trump at the White House on March 19: “The global economy is now about to experience a huge hit because of these developments.”

If the Trump Administration is focused on the Western Hemisphere, what is it doing in another in an endless series of Middle East conflicts?

Trump started the day on March 20 by again expressing frustration with NATO allies:

Without the U.S.A., NATO IS A PAPER TIGER! They didn’t want to join the fight to stop a Nuclear Powered Iran. Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy for them to do, with so little risk. COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Later in the day, he hinted at what may be the U.S. exit from the conflict. But given the president’s chief strategic advantage — his unpredictability — who knows? After all, a Marine Corps expeditionary group is expected to arrive in the region by the end of the month. It was described earlier by Sec. of War Pete Hegseth as “an amphibious ready group and attached Marine expeditionary unit, typically consisting of several warships and 5,000 Marines and sailors.”

The president posted:

We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran: (1) Completely degrading Iranian Missile Capability, Launchers, and everything else pertaining to them. (2) Destroying Iran’s Defense Industrial Base. (3) Eliminating their Navy and Air Force, including Anti Aircraft Weaponry. (4) Never allowing Iran to get even close to Nuclear Capability, and always being in a position where the U.S.A. can quickly and powerfully react to such a situation, should it take place. (5) Protecting, at the highest level, our Middle Eastern Allies, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others. The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it — The United States does not! If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated. Importantly, it will be an easy Military Operation for them. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Note the operative phrase which points to a Corollary of the “Donroe Doctrine”: “The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it.” This is in line with the Administration’s overall foreign policy objectives of incentivizing U.S. allies worldwide to finally assume full responsibility for their own sovereignty.

Earlier, on March 19, Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said that low-flying A-10 Thunderbolt II jets are “hunting and killing fast-attack watercraft in the Straits of Hormuz. In addition, AH-64 Apaches have joined the fight on the southern flank… and that includes some of our allies who are using Apaches to handle one-way attack drones.”

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