by WorldTribune Staff, February 16, 2026



Google is according to BBC, “the most powerful company in the world.” Its unofficial slogan was “Don’t be evil”.

However, according to the latest release of documents released by the Department of Justice, Google co-founder Sergey Brin visited Jeffrey Epstein’s private island and exchanged emails with Ghislaine Maxwell. Not such a good look for the co-author of that now infamous slogan. And Brin was just one of many Google and Big Tech titans caught up in the Epstein network.

According to a CNBC report:

In 2004, Epstein had allegedly referred Brin to JPMorgan Chase as a client and later connected him with bank executives for tax advice, per a complaint filed by the U.S. Virgin Islands government in a U.S. district court against JPMorgan Chase Bank. The U.S. Virgin Islands also subpoenaed Brin in March 2023 for documents related to Epstein’s interactions with JPMorgan.

Court documents unsealed in 2024 included exhibits in which Epstein accuser Sarah Ransome alleged she met Brin and his then fiancée, now ex-wife, Anne Wojcicki, on Epstein’s island.

The world’s “most powerful company” unilaterally and without notification imposed algorithmic blocks on the content of WorldTribune.com and other independent news media outlets during the Biden Administration.

Who are these people?

And how are those currently in charge at Google getting away with not only playing God with but also profiting from the the editorial content of media they censor? Is it true they are guided by “transhumanist” and godless philosophy?

Surprisingly, Google’s own AI delivered a candid response:

Google’s AI on Google’s ‘transhumanist’ leadership :

Google’s engagement with transhumanist ideology is heavily driven by its leadership’s, particularly Ray Kurzweil’s, long-term vision of merging human intelligence with machines to overcome biological limitations. Transhumanism is a philosophy aiming to enhance human physical and cognitive capabilities through technology, ultimately aiming for posthumanism — a future where humans might be immortal or live in non-biological forms.

So is the company founded with the motto: “Don’t be evil” godless? Following is Google AI’s comprehensive response:

Google’s AI on Google’s ‘Godless’ leadership :

Critics describe Google’s corporate ideology as a “godless” or secular, technocratic worldview that prioritizes data, AI, and specific, often criticized, social or political stances over traditional, faith-based, or conservative values. This culture has been characterized by some as a stifling, “woke” ideology that enforces conformity through fear, shaming, and content censorship, shifting away from its former “Don’t be evil” mantra.

Key aspects of this criticism include:

Ideological Capture: Reports suggest that Google is governed by a rigid, often “woke” ideology, creating a “culture of fear” where dissenting views are silenced and “problematic” behaviors are punished.

Technicism and Secularism: Critics argue that the company promotes a worldview where data and algorithmic efficiency replace traditional morality, viewing humans as mere data points. Some argue that, as discussed in a GIS Reports article, the focus on secular, technocratic, or “woke” ideologies risks undermining established values of the Enlightenment and Judeo-Christian traditions.

Censorship and Manipulation: Critics accuse Google of using its search dominance and platforms to censor or suppress content that does not align with its ideology, such as restricting specific viewpoints or content, for example in a Wikipedia article.

Ethical Shift: The shift from “Don’t be evil” to “Do the right thing” is often interpreted as a move toward a more subjective, corporate-defined ethic that is frequently accused of being anti-competitive.

Google’s mission statement, from the outset, was “to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.”

In a Feb. 13 analysis for Futurism, Victor Tangermann noted how Google has no problem copying AI models from others without permission or compensation but blows a gasket when it comes to its own tech being copied.

Earlier this month, Google griped that it had come under “distillation attacks,” with agents querying its Gemini AI up to 100,000 times to “extract” the underlying model.

“Google has relied on a tremendous amount of material without permission to train its Gemini AI models,” Tangermann wrote.

“The company, alongside many of its competitors in the AI space, has been indiscriminately scraping the internet for content, without compensating rightsholders, racking up many copyright infringement lawsuits along the way.”

Google, however, called the attacks a “method of intellectual property theft that violates Google’s terms of service.”

