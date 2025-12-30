Doomsday warning: Dependence on AI, tech and government seen exacerbating unnatural disasters

by WorldTribune Staff, December 30, 2025 Real World News



In the first paragraph of his new book “Preparing to Survive in the Age of Collapse“, author and top “prepper” Drew Miller warns:

“We have entered ‘The Age of Collapse,’ an era where mankind will suffer severe disasters that kill hundreds of millions to billions of people because of new technologies and threats, our fragile and interdependent economic system, irresponsible government, and a population that is increasingly dependent and unable to survive without long-distance water and food shipments.”

Miller, a retired intelligence officer and founder of the Fortitude Ranch chain of bug-out facilities, “has written a bible on how to survive a civil war, a killer virus, or an attack on the electric grid, all of which he and other experts fear are in the nation’s near future,” Paul Bedard wrote in a Dec. 30 analysis for the Washington Examiner.

For two decades, Miller’s warnings about a natural or enemy-sparked electromagnetic pulse nuclear attack have been known. Now, Miller adds to the list the current political divide in America and the explosion of ungoverned artificial intelligence (AI), which he calls a death threat.

“If we don’t stop AI now we risk extermination from the new [weapon of mass destruction] that bad people using AI develop,” Miller wrote in the book set for release on Jan. 27.

Miller, a retired Air Force colonel, served in Afghanistan under Gen. David Petraeus, who endorsed the book.

“An exceptional, albeit alarming, book that highlights the growing threats that we face from advances in new technologies and highlights the urgent need to improve resilience and preparedness for the existential threats posed by those new technologies,” said Petraeus.

While the initial chaos of a civil war or major attack would likely kill millions, it is the “cascading events” that will kill far more, Miller said. Those include a lack of food, water, and medicine made worse by urban dwellers who have little knowledge of how to survive without their lattes and sushi.

Washington is unlikely to help since past administrations have approved executive orders, employed during 9/11, to house politicians and government officials in guarded facilities stocked with food, water, and energy to guarantee the “continuity of government,” the author said.

Bureaucrats, politicians, and lawyers/lobbyists have formed a “perverted triangle” that will abandon civilians in a crisis, Miller wrote:

“Government isn’t just failing to warn of collapse threats and lying about the risks we face. Its regulations are the worst barrier to preparing for survival, and a multitude of government programs are setting up citizens for massive death in a collapse.”

Miller told Bedard that those who survive could end up in a better, Mother Earth News-like world where people make do for themselves and the federal model is replaced by county-state governments.

“I hope the government won’t survive a collapse. That’s the big upside in not surviving a collapse. But you know, rural life, county-states, in the age of collapse could actually be very, very nice,” he said.

Resist Group Think