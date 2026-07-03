‘Dr. Trump’ cares: President posts AI video promoting cure for celebrities with TDS

by WorldTribune Staff, July 3, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The list of chronic cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) in Hollywood is a long one.

“Dr. Trump” has the cure.

In an AI video posted to social media, President Donald Trump pokes fun at just a few of his many Tinseltown critics.

In the video “Dr. Trump” advises TDS sufferers to “turn off fake news” and drink a Diet Coke in order to feel better.

“Have you or someone you know been diagnosed with TDS? The symptoms can be relentless. Fortunately, I’m Doctor Trump, and I have a treatment plan,” the president’s AI character said in the video, as the reassuring tones of a pharmaceutical ad played in the background.

The video includes AI depictions of TDS cases such as Rosie O’Donnell, Whoopi Goldberg, and Robert De Niro.

“I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep, constantly angry, I made everyone miserable around me,” AI De Niro laments. The video cuts to a depiction of Julia Roberts, who admits, “I feel like I’ve aged 20 years in the last two years,” adding that she’s “really starting to worry” about her future.

Dr. Trump concludes by advising: “The treatment is simple: Turn off fake news. Say your prayers. And if you ever feel anxious, just have a Diet Coke — like me — and you’re going to see a remarkable difference in your life.”

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