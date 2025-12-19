Drip, drip, drip: Fulton County now admits 315,000 early votes in 2020 were illegal

by WorldTribune Staff, December 19, 2025 Real World News



In the 2020 election, Joe Biden was awarded Georgia’s 16 electoral votes by a supposed winning margin of less than 14,000 votes.

Earlier this month, at a meeting of the Georgia State Election Board, Fulton County elections officials admitted that approximately 315,000 early votes from the 2020 election were illegally certified but were still counted in the final results, The Federalist reported on Dec. 17.

The county’s admission came in a challenge filed by David Cross, a local election integrity activist. It took the election board more than three years to settle the matter. Cross filed the challenge in March 2022, alleging that Fulton County violated Georgia statute in the handling of advanced voting ahead of the November 2020 election by counting hundreds of thousands of votes even though polling workers failed to sign off on the vote tabulation “tapes” critical to the certification process.

Georgia law requires that election officials have each ballot scanner print three closing tapes at the end of each voting day. Poll workers are required to sign these tapes or include a documented reason for refusal. Voting laws also require poll workers to begin each day of voting by printing and signing a “zero tape” showing that voting machines are starting at zero votes.

Ann Brumbaugh, attorney for the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections, told the election board in a Dec. 9 hearing that while she has “not seen the tapes” herself, the county does “not dispute that the tapes were not signed.” Brumbaugh continued, “It was a violation of the rule. We, since 2020, again, we have new leadership and a new building and a new board and a new standard operating procedures. And since then the training has been enhanced. … But … we don’t dispute the allegation from the 2020 election.”

“These signed tapes are the sole legal certification that the reported totals are authentic,” Cross said at the Dec. 9 hearing. “Fulton County produced zero signed tabulator tapes in early voting.”

Cross stated that he obtained 77 megabytes of election records from Fulton County through an open records request that cost $15,800. According to Cross, these included 134 tabulator tapes, representing 315,000 votes. Each signature block on these tapes was blank, Cross said.

Cross also highlighted additional irregularities, such as polling locations being open at “impossibly late hours, like 2:09 a.m.” Cross also said that he found “duplicated scanner serial numbers, where the memory devices were removed from one scanner and printed on an alternate scanner.”

“These are not clerical errors. They are catastrophic breaks in chain of custody and certification,” Cross said.

“Because no tape was ever legally certified, Fulton County had no lawful authority to certify its advanced voting results to the secretary of state. Yet it did,” Cross said. “And Secretary Raffensperger accepted and folded those uncertified numbers into Georgia’s official total without questioning them. This is not partisan. This is statutory. This is the law. When the law demands three signatures on tabulator tapes and the county fails to follow the rules, those 315,000 votes are, by definition, uncertified.”

Cross is calling on the election board to “impose sanctions on Fulton County, have them publicly acknowledge their violations, and for the state to decertify Fulton County’s 2020 advanced voting results. It’s not to change who sits in the White House or what the score was, but, but instead to place an indelible and permanent asterisk on the record and finally force accountability.”

Journalist Liz Harrington, a former spokeswoman for President Donald Trump, noted on social media:

“Whoops!

“Fulton County admits 315,000 early votes were counted in 2020 that weren’t witnessed and sworn to, in violation of the law.

“But it’s even worse.

“Next they should go for RICO charges. This was your real election interference conspiracy.”

(Read Harrington’s June 2024 War Room analysis on “How Georgia Was Stolen” here.)

Resist Group Think