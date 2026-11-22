Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 22, 2026 — Real World News



The Democratic Socialists of America told members on Nov. 18 that the group plans to run “hundreds of socialists” for office in 2028, betting that a presidential campaign could lift its candidates down the ballot.

“We’re going to run hundreds of socialists in 2028, we’re going to elect candidates up and down the ballot,” said Sarah Milner, a member of DSA’s National Political Committee, according to the New York Post.

DSA national co-chair Ashik Siddique said a presidential run would help local candidates. “It’s a big selling point,” he said.

“Even when Bernie Sanders ran in 2020 and didn’t become president, there was a massive coattail effect with DSA electing candidates locally all over the country. This time we can be even more intentional,” Siddique said.

He cited polls showing 86% support for a higher minimum wage and 66% support for government-provided health care.

“Our ideas are popular, that wasn’t always the case,” Siddique said. “They’re things that when Bernie was campaigning on them a decade ago felt like a pipe dream.”

Another committee member, Ella Teevan, said DSA candidates would keep running as Democrats without committing to the party.

“We are using the Democratic Party ballot line, but we don’t feel any fealty to the Democratic Party,” Teevan said. “We know the Democratic Party is the problem. We think eventually we might have enough contradictions with the Democratic Party that they don’t let us get away with this anymore.”

Milner urged chapters to hold “DSA 101” sessions to prepare for an “influx of new members.”

“Comrades, we are going to build the strongest socialist movement this country has ever seen,” she said. “We’re going to overturn this whole corrupt system.”

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