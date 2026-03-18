Election fraud showdown: ‘I will never (ever!) endorse anyone who votes against ‘Save America’ Act

by WorldTribune Staff, November 18, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



President Donald Trump said the SAVE America Act, which requires voter ID and proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections, is one of the most “important and consequential” bills to ever enter Congress’s pipeline and anyone who opposes it will “never” get his endorsement.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune is expected to soon advance the legislation despite procedural hurdles such as the filibuster.

Democrats continue to oppose the bill despite overwhelming support from the American public, including the very minority voters they insist will be disenfranchised by the law because they supposedly have a hard time getting ID.

“The people are demanding it,” Trump said at a recent Republican retreat. “If you send it up there … you will win every election for a long time.”

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee, a leading supporter of the bill, framed the upcoming vote as a defining moment for the country.

“We now have an opportunity to show the country who is fighting for secure elections and who fears them,” Lee said, suggesting Democrats will be forced to publicly defend their opposition.

The House passed the measure earlier this year, largely along party lines, but its fate in the Senate remains uncertain without bipartisan support to overcome a filibuster.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

The Save America Act is one of the most IMPORTANT & CONSEQUENTIAL pieces of legislation in the history of Congress, and America itself. NO MORE RIGGED ELECTIONS! Voter I.D., Proof of Citizenship, No Rigged Mail-In Voting (We are the only Country in the World that allows this!), No Men in Women’s Sports, No Transgender MUTILIZATION of our Children. 90% to 99% ISSUES ALL! Only sick, demented, or deranged people in the House or Senate could vote against THE SAVE AMERICA ACT. If they do, each one of these points, separately, will be used against the user in his/her political campaign for office – A guaranteed loss! Get your Senators, REPUBLICAN OR DEMOCRAT, to VOTE “YES” ON “THE SAVE AMERICA ACT.” I WILL NEVER (EVER!) ENDORSE ANYONE WHO VOTES AGAINST “SAVE AMERICA!!!” Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

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