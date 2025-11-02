Elon Musk on shutdown: Panicked Democrats refuse to stop funding illegals

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 2, 2025

The Schumer Shutdown is now into its second month.

Democrats are demanding that funding for free stuff for illegal aliens be included in the Republican-led Congress’s budget because they are petrified that if they stop the illegal alien funding spigot they will lose a massive number of imported voters, Elon Musk told the Joe Rogan podcast.

Musk noted how blue states like California and New York are propped up by billions in fraudulent federal handouts disguised as “Medicaid” for illegals, and how cutting off this cash giveaway would cripple the Left’s electoral machine.

(Watch Musk’s appearance on the Rogan podcast in full here.)

If you watch one thing today, let it be this… Elon Musk goes on Joe Rogan and tears the mask off, exposing exactly why Democrats are prolonging the government shutdown and fighting to keep the money flowing to criminal aliens: “The Democratic Party wants to destroy democracy… pic.twitter.com/YJSgfi3Egv — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 31, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation