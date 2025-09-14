Emails: Fauci ordered NIH employees to destroy federal records

by WorldTribune Staff, September 14, 2025 Real World News



Newly obtained emails show Covid czar Anthony Fauci ordered employees at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to destroy documents related to the Covid virus, Sen. Rand Paul said.

In April 2020, Fauci’s staff “flagged my post on NYC’s soaring death rate. Fauci’s reply? Call me ‘full of s..t,’ spin the numbers, and order your staff to ‘delete this after you read it.’ He knew the reckoning was eventually coming,” Paul, Kentucky Republican, wrote in a post to X on Sept. 10.

On Sept. 9, Paul wrote in a letter to Fauci: “These documents suggest your direct involvement in efforts to conceal information related to the (Homeland Security and Government Affairs) Committee’s investigation and appear to contradict your previous testimony before Congress. Accordingly, I request that you provide additional information and formally invite you to appear before the Committee to clarify your previous testimony.”

In 2024 congressional testimony, Fauci insisted he never leaned on staffers to delete emails in an attempt to skirt Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) record-keeping laws.

From the congressional record:

“Mrs. LESKO. Dr. Morens, your senior advisor for over 20 years, said in an email dated February 24, 2021, ‘‘I learned from your FOIA lady here now how to make emails disappeared when I am FOIA’ed but before the search starts, so I think we are all safe. Plus, I deleted most of these earlier emails after sending them to Gmail.’’

“In another email, dated 4/21/21, Dr. Morens said, ‘’I forgot to say, there is no worry about FOIAs. I can either send stuff to Tony,’ meaning you, ‘’on his private email or hand it to him at work or at his house. He is too smart to let colleagues send him stuff that could cause trouble.’’

“Dr. Fauci, were you ever engaged in attempts to obstruct the Freedom of Information Act and the release of public documents?

Fauci: “No.”

“That was a lie — a criminal lie, perjury, to be clear — yet another in the long list of offenses that Fauci has yet to be indicted for,” the Armageddon Prose blog on Substack.com noted.

“Despite his subordinate’s loyalty, as you can see, Fauci was all too happy to throw his own longtime aid, Peter Morens, under the bus to escape any culpability himself — a true revelation character.”

The email highlighted by Paul was from Fauci using his official government email to his chief-of-staff Greg Folkers.

“This is what we call, boys and girls, a ‘conspiracy.’ Not a theoretical conspiracy — an actual conspiracy,” Armageddon Prose noted.

18 U.S.C. § 2071 provides for up to three years’ imprisonment for the willful obfuscation of federal records law.

Will Fauci ever be held accountable though?

Remember, there is the Joe Biden autopen preemptive pardon granted to Fauci.

Armageddon Prose noted: “Of course, there is the snag of the alleged Biden autopen pardon of Anthony Fauci as one of his last acts as president. However, if it can be proven that Biden was not aware of the pardon, as evidenced by his mental state and the autopen signature, that pardon is arguably null and void.”

Beat The Press