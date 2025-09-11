End of Charlie Kirk’s young life marks Turning Point for America

by WorldTribune Staff, September 11, 2025 Real World News



Charlie’s children will be raised with stories instead of memories, photographs instead of laughter, and silence where their father’s voice should have echoed. Charlie Kirk’s life should serve as a symbolic reminder that compassionate awareness elevates family, love, and… — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) September 11, 2025

The following was posted on September 10, 2025 by Scott McKay of American Spectator on social media:

What’s needed in America, what’s been needed for a long time, is a reckoning.

A reckoning for corrupt corporations who value cheap labor more than American communities.

A reckoning for a healthcare system interested in squeezing every dime out of every patient rather than promoting health and longevity, so much so that hospitals jumped on transgender ideology so they could get permanent chronic patients out of the sex-change operations they’d perform.

A reckoning for utterly dishonest media which called itself objective and proceeded to propagandize the American public into the most heinous lies on behalf of an unaccountable deep state.

A reckoning for the sociopathic billionaires who bankrolled communist revolutionaries in non-profit “charitable” organizations who have utterly wrecked America’s urban communities and turned ordinary local politics into toxic, radical dysfunction and chaos.

And a reckoning for the Very Online Left, which hides from their fellow man, refuses to engage in a battle of ideas, and sees a Charlie Kirk as a threat to their sacred bubble. He was better than them and they killed him for it.

What we have in this country isn’t acceptable. It isn’t sustainable. And we are not obligated to put up with it.

At various times in our history we have been beset by ideologies which threatened our future. In those times our forebears stood up up and did what needed to be done.

We have come upon such a time. The events of the past few days have shown us that another of America’s periodic reckonings has come, and so it’s time to do what needs to be done.

I have faith in our current leadership to act, but only if they believe they will be supported in doing so. It’s up to us to give them that support.

