‘Enough is enough’: U.S. military presents Trump new Iran options; President is also fed up with Senate

by WorldTribune Staff, March 26, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



After President Donald Trump issued a series of warnings that his patience is running low, the Pentagon said it had prepared four primary options he could choose from to close his deal with Iran.

The options the Pentagon presented to Trump reportedly include invading or blockading Iran’s oil export hub of Kharg Island; seizing Larak Island, which Teheran uses as a military outpost to maintain control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz; seizing three other islands near the western entrance to the strait that are controlled by Iran but claimed by the United Arab Emirates; and stopping or seizing ships sending Iranian oil through the strait, choking off the mullah’s major economic lifeline.

“The Iranian negotiators are very different and ‘strange,’ ” the president posted on Truth Social. “They are ‘begging’ us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only ‘looking at our proposal.’ WRONG!!!”

“They better get serious soon, before it is too late,” Trump added, “because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won’t be pretty!”

[Update: On Thursday afternoon, March 26, Trump posted:

As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time. Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP ]

Alex Plitsas, a former Pentagon official and current fellow at the Atlantic Council, told the New York Post that taking over the islands would prevent Iran from using them “to strike at ships that are in the area.

“Kharg, in particular, is where 90% of the oil is loaded for Iran, so that is more of the U.S. taking a chess piece off [Iran’s] board and putting another bargaining chip in its pocket to deal with the Iranians,” he added. “I think the thought there is that if they take Kharg and the Iranians were to attack and blow up their own infrastructure, that would be basically self-defeating. So in this case, it would be an operation to seize the island and force the Iranians to negotiate.”

More American military ships and thousands of ground forces are en route to the Middle East.

The military campaign against Iran reaches the end of its fourth week Friday, and Trump suggested on the war’s second day it would last “four weeks or so.”

“What we had to do is get rid of the cancer,” Trump told Republican lawmakers Wednesday night. “We had to cut out the cancer. The cancer was Iran with a nuclear weapon. We’ve cut it out. Now we’re going to finish it off.”

“They are negotiating, by the way,” the president added, “and they want to make a deal so badly, but they’re afraid to say it because they figure they’ll be killed by their own people. They’re also afraid they’ll be killed by us.”

Trump also slammed Republicans senators for their continued hesitance to act on the SAVE America Act which would require voter ID and proof of citizenship to cast a ballot in federal elections.

Trump posted to Truth Social:

When is “enough, enough” for our Republican Senators. There comes a time when you must do what should have been done a long time ago, and something which the Lunatic Democrats will do on day one, if they ever get the chance. TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, and get our airports, and everything else, moving again. Also, add the complete, all five items, SAVE AMERICA ACT items. Go for the Gold!!! President DJT Chuck Schumer, a desperate, crippled politician, who has lost control of the Radical Left Democrats, will make a deal now because he thinks that if he doesn’t, Republicans will TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, something which they should do whether he makes a deal or not!!!

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