Epstein boomerang: DJT names names; Files expose anti-Trump ‘journalists’; Larry Summers sought girlfriend advice

by WorldTribune Staff, November 14, 2025 Real World News



The Epstein Files bombshell Democrats and their legacy media allies were hoping for ended up blowing up in their faces.

In leaking snippets of Jeffrey Epstein’s communications, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee had one goal … damaging President Donald Trump.

Then Republicans on the committee opened the floodgates with the release of some 20,000 Epstein documents.

The records show that Democrats remained loyal to Epstein even after his conviction; Epstein blamed Trump for his woes; and other than clickbait narrative nuggets, the evidence exonerates Trump.

And Trump is now returning fire.

The president wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him. This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats. Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his ‘Island.’ Stay tuned!!!”

The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday released a trove of 20,000 documents from the Epstein Files which show that while Trump ended his friendship with Epstein, other power figures and media elite stuck by him.

“Ex-Clinton Treasury Secretary and Obama Economic Adviser Larry Summers, months before Epstein’s arrest on sex trafficking charges, complained to him about his own girlfriend troubles, while best-selling author Michael Wolff shared with Epstein his insights into Trump and the terms of his lucrative book deal while seeking introductions to his powerful associates,” Susan Ferrechio noted in a Nov. 14 analysis for The Washington Times.

Summers, who is married, wrote to Epstein that he told the unnamed woman, whom he accused of acting coy, “call me when you feel like it,” and added in his email to Epstein, “I dint [sic] want to be in a gift-giving competition while being the friend without benefits.”

Epstein responded that Summers had made the right move: “Ignore the daddy I’m going to go out with the motorcycle guy, you reacted well…annoyed shows caring, no whining showed strength.”

The date of the Summers-Epstein email exchange was March 16, 2019. Four months later, Epstein was arrested on federal charges of operating a years-long sex trafficking ring that victimized dozens of underage girls.

In August 2019, Epstein allegedly committed suicide in a New York City jail cell.

The records also show New York Times financial reporter Landon Thomas Jr. in 2017 offered to introduce Epstein to one of the most powerful men in banking and sought Epstein’s investment advice.

He also gave Epstein a heads-up that a book author was “digging around” for dirt on the billionaire hedge fund manager as he faced media scrutiny over sex abuse allegations.

“He seems very interested in your relationship with the news media,” Thomas said of investigative reporter John Connolly, who later co-authored a book about Epstein’s sex abuse. “I told him you were a hell of a guy:)”

The Epstein-Thomas email exchanges show the journalist was no Trump fan and feared the Republican candidate’s 2016 victory.

He wrote to Epstein in June 2016, as Trump narrowed opponent Hillary Clinton’s lead, “Does he win?” and in September 2016, wrote to Epstein, “I am getting worried. Is he ever going to implode?”

Thomas asked Epstein for more financial advice that same month: “If you knew Trump was going to win, how would you position your portfolio?”

Thomas left his job at The New York Times in 2019, according to the company website.

An NPR report revealed Thomas was “benched” from “professional contact” with Epstein in 2019 when he told his editors Epstein was a friend from whom he had solicited a $30,000 contribution for a cultural center in Harlem.

In 2008, Thomas wrote a forgiving profile of Epstein and traveled to his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands just before Epstein surrendered to serve an 18-month sentence for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

The Oversight Committee released the trove of documents after Democrats on the committee had cherry-picked a few that mentioned Trump and leaked them to friendly media.

“The emails initially released by Democrats include a 2011 exchange between Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, years after Epstein and Trump had a falling-out, as well as messages with journalist Michael Wolff in 2019 while Trump was in the Oval Office,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

In the April 2, 2011, email, Epstein wrote to Maxwell: “i want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump.. [Redacted Name] spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im 75 % there.”

Maxwell responded that same day: “I’ve been thinking about that…”

The White House and House Republicans said the redacted name was Virginia Giuffre and accused Democrats of selectively leaking emails to smear Trump. Giuffre’s name was not redacted in the original. The emails were turned over to Congress by Epstein’s estate.

“The ‘unnamed victim’ referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and ‘couldn’t have been friendlier’ to her in their limited interactions,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre.”

Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most prominent accusers, died by suicide earlier this year. Giuffre alleged that Maxwell recruited her as a teenager working at the Mar-a-Lago spa in 2000 and that Epstein trafficked her to other men. Giuffre said in a 2016 deposition that she never saw Trump participate in any abuse and didn’t accuse Trump of any wrongdoing in her memoir, “Nobody’s Girl,” published this year.

It’s unclear when Epstein was claiming that Trump spent the time at his house.

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump said: “The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects. Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap.”

Trump has said he cut off ties long before Epstein was first arrested in 2006. Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008. Trump and Epstein socialized together in the 1990s and early 2000s. Trump took several trips on Epstein’s private jet in the 1990s, according to flight logs, and told New York magazine in 2002 that “he’s a lot of fun to be with.”

A spokeswoman for Republicans on the Oversight Committee said, “Democrats continue to carelessly cherry-pick documents to generate click-bait that is not grounded in the facts.”

