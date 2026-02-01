Epstein files: Film by Mamdani’s Mom celebrated by Ghislaine Maxwell with Clinton in attendance

by WorldTribune Staff, February 1, 2026 Real World News



Mira Nair, the mother of New York City Mayor Zoran Mamdani, attended a ritzy afterparty at Ghislaine Maxwell’s house for Nair’s film “Amelia” that was also attended by Bill Clinton and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, according to an email from the files of Jeffrey Epstein that was included in the trove of documents released by the Department of Justice on Friday.

The Nair email was sent by publicist Peggy Siegal to Epstein on Oct. 21, 2009. By then, Epstein had already served 13 months in prison in Florida following a controversial 2008 plea deal.

“Just left Ghislaine’s townhouse…after party for film,” the email said.

“Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos were there…Jean Pigozzi, director Mira Nair…etc. Film received tepid reaction though women like it much more…Hillary Swank and [Richard] Gere are at stupid party in Bloomingdales cheap sportswear department…very weird,” the email continued.

“Studio went for free party from store and windows for a month… Going to be in Wall Street 2 tomorrow ….more to come. xoxo Peg.”

Nair directed the 2009 biopic “Amelia,” which starred Hilary Swank as the pioneer aviator Amelia Earhart and Richard Gere as her husband, publisher George Putnam.

Maxwell, Epstein’s former associate, was convicted of child sex trafficking and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Friday’s document release includes 3 million pages, 180,000 images, and 2,000 videos.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said at a press conference: “Today’s release marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process to ensure transparency to the American people and compliance.”

Many documents were heavily redacted to, according to the Justice Department, protect victims or ongoing investigations. Blanche said hundreds of employees spent over two months reviewing the files.

Blanche acknowledged the public may not get all answers about powerful figures linked to Epstein: “I don’t think that the public…are going to uncover men within the Epstein files that abused women, unfortunately.”

Epstein died, reportedly by suicide, in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

