Escape from Portland: Rose City Antifa co-founders discovered living in Sweden

by WorldTribune Staff, October 7, 2025 Real World News

After co-founding the violent Rose City Antifa terrorist organization in Portland, Johan and Caroline Victorin fled to Europe. They are now living in Varberg, Sweden, according to an independent journalist who tracked down the couple.

Caroline and Johan Victorin / X

Independent journalist Christian Peterson attempted to ask Johan Victorin, who has U.S. and Swedish dual citizenship, whether President Donald Trump’s designation of Antifa as a domestic terrorist group made him afraid of being convicted, The Post Millennial reported on Monday.

Peterson asked: “Johan, could we get a comment on the terrorist labeling of Rose City Antifa? You are a citizen of the United States. Are you afraid of being convicted of conspiracy yourself?”

Victorin got into his car and drove off. In an earlier confrontation, Victorin slammed a building door on Peterson, the report said.

Trump signed an executive order in late September designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist group. The order characterizes Antifa as a “militaristic, anarchist enterprise” that is intent on overthrowing the federal government and law enforcement.

The order states, “Antifa recruits, trains, and radicalizes young Americans to engage in this violence and suppression of political activity.”

Trump’s directive instructs all relevant federal departments and agencies to use existing authority to “investigate, disrupt, and dismantle any and all illegal operations.” That includes prosecuting individuals and organizations accused of providing financial or material support for the group.

