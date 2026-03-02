ESG dreams of Vanguard, BlackRock, State Street just got slapped down

by WorldTribune Staff, March 2, 2026 Real World News



ESG, which stands for “Environmental, Social, and Governance”, is a weapon that has been used by massive companies to pressure businesses into adopting a wide range of leftist political and cultural ideologies.

Since the Obama era, the Left has been obsessed with diversity, equity, and inclusion. DEI became even more prominent when the Biden-Harris regime mandated it in all executive branch agencies, including the U.S. military.

The Trump Administration took a sledgehammer and shattered the Left’s DEI dreams for the federal government.

Now, DEI’s lesser-known cousin ESG, has been slapped down, a report said.

“If you’re like most Americans, you’ve heard plenty about DEI. ESG, not so much. This is the quieter, lesser-known cousin. There’s been very little straight talk about what it actually means or why it matters and how it relates to DEI. But as with all things ‘progressive,’ the confusion is the point. The more complicated these systems sound, the easier they are to slip into everyday life without the public even noticing,” Revolver News reported on March 1.

Asset-management behemoths Vanguard, BlackRock, and State Street are among the leading proponents of ESG.

A court has sided with a group of Republican state attorneys general, led by Ken Paxton of Texas, in an antitrust lawsuit alleging that the firms conspired to manipulate the coal market by leveraging their holdings to enforce their ESG goals.

“Today, a seismic shift has happened in the antitrust case brought against the ESG asset manager cartel,” Will Hild posted on X on Feb. 26.

Vanguard “is admitting defeat,” agreeing to settle the lawsuit by paying $30 million in fines, turn over all documents related to their coordinated ESG activism, and end all ESG activism for years to come.

“This is a massive win. The reckoning is here,” Hild wrote. “This settlement with Vanguard is a major blow to the ESG asset manager cartel that sets the stage for more to come. The Attorneys General sought and got long overdue accountability and a massive course correction from Vanguard. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink should be extremely worried about what could be uncovered next, and who’s going to fold next. If State Street folds and admits defeat as well, he will be left on an island on his own.”

For years, Vanguard, BlackRock, and State Street “operated freely and expanded ESG systems across corporate America. Now, with these state-level challenges, lawsuits are starting to force a reckoning that many on the right have been waiting for,” Revolver News noted.

“What started in HR departments and university hiring committees didn’t stay there. The same ideological pressure pot that changed hiring through DEI didn’t just stay in HR departments. It slithered out into the financial world through ESG. Different tools, different abbreviations, same agenda.

“That’s why the Vanguard settlement is more than just some technical, boring legal development. This is part of a much bigger pushback against a decade-long program to weave left-wing politics deep inside American institutions.”

