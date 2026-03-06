Evading Justice: Bill Clinton, Joe Biden and the art of the bald-faced lie

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 6, 2026 Non-AI, Real World News



“There is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed, or hidden that will not be made known.” — Luke 12:2

President Donald Trump returned to power 13 months ago, backed by millions of supporters demanding accountability and justice.

Nothing much has happened.

Zero arrests for a dizzying array of arguably genocidal Covid scandals, documented reports of 2020 election fraud and a weaponized judicial system that ruined the lives of thousands deemed guilty of defying narratives imposed by media minders.

In the past week Bill and Hillary Clinton testified under oath about the Epstein files, surprising no one about how much nothing each said.

The Department of Justice was reportedly spinning its wheels over the Biden Administration auto-pen scandal which Trump earlier called “the biggest scandal in American history.”

One factor was a definitive statement released in Joe Biden’s name: “Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false.”

How will left wing D.C. grand juries hand down indictments when the accused and material witnesses are birds of a feather that lie through their teeth without hesitation or letup? Mixed in with the half-truths, white lies, deceitful equivocations and bullshit are genuine whoppers stunning and persuasive in their sheer audacity.

In contrast, most Republicans and conservatives are either bad liars, conscientious truth tellers or determined to be on good terms with ruling class liars no matter the cost, integrity be damned.

It did not require an expert in body language to discern that former President Bill Clinton was conflicted in his closed-door deposition last week before the House Oversight Committee. His arms were continuously crossed firmly across his body except when he frequently waved his furiously trembling hands.

Famed body language expert and litigation consultant Lillian Glass posted the following analysis on social media:

This is not a political post! … I have always liked Bill Clinton and have met him. He was very nice and gracious to me and said that he even saw me on television and liked my work. I even had my photo taken with him, which does not factor in when I am giving my professional body language analysis of his deposition.

‘While his mouth answered “no”, his body language said the opposite as he pulled his nose and scratched it. His autonomic nervous system was working overtime with increased blood flow that cause itching in his nose area. This is a common signal of deception.’

While he is charming and certainly knows how to answer questions verbally without incriminating himself, his body language spoke volumes. Even though there were countless examples of signals of deception I could share, I will share some important ones so you can see for yourself and make the judgment as to whether he was lying or telling the truth.

First, the former President does not sound well. His voice is raspy and weak, and his tone is frail. He shook a lot, which was visibly evident when he spoke, moved his hands, and especially when he drank from his cup. Throughout the deposition, he made what looked like chewing motions with his mouth open. It may be possible that he may have developed some type of neurological condition. He was able to “cover” himself at the beginning by saying he is almost 80 and often doesn’t remember things from 24 years ago. So he would say, “I don’t remember,” as the questions would go forth [and it] wouldn’t seem as though he was evading them.

The considerable number of signals of deception observed was disturbing. I won’t go through all of them, but will point out some important ones so that you can see for yourself.

It was interesting to note that when he was asked poignant and embarrassing questions, there was a meekness to his body language. He was not the strait-shouldered Presidential man we are used to seeing. Instead, his head was often bowed, and his shoulders were rounded, indicating insecurity while anticipating what question would be asked. He didn’t look directly at the questioner. Instead, he bowed his head and looked down while his eyes sheepishly looked up as he abruptly gave a curt answer “no” as he pursed his lips while considerable muscular tension was evident in his jaw region. in his jaw region. This bodily reaction occurred when he was asked if he ever lied in a deposition, as he replied “no.” ….

The most blatant signal of deception could be seen in the context when he was asked, “Did you ever have any communication with Mr. Epstein that related to young women or girls?” While his mouth answered “no”, his body language said the opposite as he pulled his nose and scratched it. His autonomic nervous system was working overtime with increased blood flow that cause itching in his nose area. This is a common signal of deception.

When he was confronted, Virginia Giuffre said she saw him on the island. He subliminally nodded “yes,” which is revealing in that he seemed to be agreeing that he was on the island even though he said he was not. His hand was over his mouth, indicating he didn’t want to speak about it which is often a signal of deception. He put his fingers on his lips as this question was asked, further indicating that he didn’t want to answer it or hear it, for that matter. When Virgina’s statement was elaborated upon in reference to other women, he put the palm of his hand there on the side of his face as though he was nonverbally saying “oh no, not this! ” All of these series of gestures, while being questioned, were very revealing and telling. ….

He often shook his head no when he should have been shaking it yes. His arms were constantly crossed over his torso. Defensive mode. When he was asked if he and Jeffrey Epstein ever spoke about women or girls, his answer was no, but his body language clearly said yes.

When he was asked if he ever visited Epstein’s home, he evoked his safety net answer of I don’t remember. When asked if he had sexual contact with any women or girls in the presence of Epstein or Maxwell, he shifted his eyes to the right and then to the left as though he were thinking about it and then answered ‘no”. He was pretty direct with his eye contact in other questions and didn’t have to think about it, but with this question, it was different. Now I am not accusing him of anything in that regard; it was just an interesting observation.

First, he said he was never at Jeffrey Epstein’s house, but later contradicted himself and admitted that he did stop by there after a dinner in NY. I want to add that there were many instances where it appeared that he was being genuine and forthright in his answers.

The hopeful news for truth-telling Americans, is that their nation shows signs of waking up. As FBI Director Kash Patel wrote in 2023 about his experiences in the “Deep State” from 2017-2021, “The Trump era was, more than anything else, an apocalypse in the truest sense of the word. It was an unveiling.”

2026 Contract With Our Readers

