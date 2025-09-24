Even the Atlantic admits that violence is coming from one direction: The Left

by WorldTribune Staff, September 24, 2025 Real World News



Following the verdict in Florida on Tuesday in which Ryan Routh was convicted on all charges in the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump, Human Events editor Jack Posobiec pointed out how close Trump came to death: “Guy just got found guilty of trying to kill President Trump. And he was only one hole away. He was on the sixth green, Trump was on the fifth. It was only a matter of minutes before he could have had a direct shot on President Trump before the election. Figure it out. Wake up.”

Posobiec noted on his Human Events Daily broadcast that the violence is escalating from the Left: “This is a case where, again, it has to be said, the violence is coming from one direction. President Trump was almost killed twice last year. An ABC station was shot up just a couple of days ago in Sacramento. Charlie Kirk, the man who used to sit and should be sitting right now in this chair right next to me, was shot and killed by a violent leftist.”

Now, even the leftist Atlantic is admitting that “left-wing terrorism is on the rise.”

There have been more terror attacks from left-wing ideologues than from the right in recent years, the outlet noted in a Sept. 23 analysis.

The dataset that The Atlanitc used “includes the types of weapons used, the intended targets, the number of fatalities, and the ideology of the perpetrators.”

The Atlantic report comes after leftist radical Tyler Robinson was charged for the assassination of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

“Some on the left in media attempted to characterize him as far-right, however, authorities have said he was deeply involved in leftist ideology and reportedly inscribed Antifa-linked slogans to the bullets used in the killing,” The Post Millennial’s Thomas Stevenson noted.

In text messages between Robinson and his trans/furry romantic partner and roommate, Lance Twiggs, Robinson appeared to confess to the crime, and said, “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Meanwhile, Posobiec finished his broadcast with a warning: “Understand the situation. Know what time it is. How many times did Charlie say that? Know what time it is. Charlie knew what time it is. President Trump knew what time it is. Stephen Miller knew what time it is and knows what time it is. Do you know what time it is?”

