Ex-EcoHealth VP spoke out about the people who created Covid

by WorldTribune Staff, November 2, 2025 Real World News



Dr. Andrew G. Huff is quite certain that the Covid virus did not jump from a pangolin at a Wuhan, China wet market to humans.

How does he know?

Huff is the former EcoHealth Alliance vice president who said in a new interview that he knew early on how and where Covid originated.

When he tried to expose the truth, Huff said he was retaliated against. His home was broken into. His dog was tased. He was spied on with a drone.

All were failed attempts to silence him, Huff said on “The Tucker Carlson Show.”

Huff said it became clear that EcoHealth Alliance chief Peter Daszak was working as a CIA asset to obtain access to the Wuhan Institute of Virology — “the Chinese military’s bioweapons laboratory.”

Huff told Carlson:

“They put … Daszak in charge of investigating the origins. He’s probably the one that caused it. And little did I know that this was all part of the psychological operation and cover-up. …

“You take the guy who’s responsible, you put him in charge in the investigation … he’s not going to tie it back to himself.”

While Daszak was reinforcing the narrative that Covid was a naturally emerging disease from a Chinese wet market, Huff was doing the opposite.

“I knew that these people knew that they were lying,” he said of Daszak and other officials pushing the natural origins theory.

Determined to reveal what he knew, Huff wrote “The Truth about Wuhan: How I Uncovered the Biggest Lie in History”. The book was published in 2022, but the false narrative persisted, he said.

“You follow the money. So, if you look at the scientists … and where they get their money from, many of the people who are involved in mRNA technology development associated with SARS-CoV-2 vaccines are in the camp of ‘this was a naturally emerging disease.’ ”

The gain-of-function technology that led to the pandemic was also used to develop Covid shots, and mRNA technology plays a huge role, Huff said. “A lot of corporations have banked on … mRNA being the future vaccine technology.”

Huff disagrees. He cited a 2025 South Korean study of over 8 million people that found Covid injections and boosters — both mRNA and non-mRNA — pose an increased risk of six types of cancer and a 27% higher risk of cancer overall.

“The writing’s on the wall for mRNA technology. I don’t … think that it’s going to be the future vaccine technology,” he said.

The full interview:

