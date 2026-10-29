Ex-Mossad chief reveals details of top secret Iran attack, pager operations

Special to WorldTribune, October 29, 2026 Real World News

Geostrategy-Direct, October 27, 2026

Former Mossad Director David Barnea on Oct. 22 revealed riveting details of Israel’s 2025 military operation against Iran and the 2024 exploding pager attacks that terrorized and neutralized Hizbullah operatives in Lebanon.

He also described how Israeli intelligence operated to protect its agents inside Iran and the suspenseful sequence of events leading up the pagers’ detonation.

Given the secrecy of the operations and his top role at Mossad, Barnea’s statements could not be verified other than by the news reports of the offensives and their aftermath.

Related: 9 killed, 2,800 wounded as thousands of pagers used by Hizbullah explode across Lebanon, September 17, 2024

Barnea told the Priority Summit conference that on the opening morning of Operation Rising Lion, Israel’s June 2025 military campaign against Iranian nuclear and military targets, the Mossad broadcast a video of its own operatives conducting missions inside Iran.

“One of the reasons we immediately released an official video on the morning of Operation Rising Lion, with the Mossad logo, was to protect the agents who were there,” Barnea said.

“We wanted to make sure they arrested so many people in Iran that they wouldn’t be able to separate the wheat from the chaff and would eventually release everyone. Incidentally, that is exactly what happened.”

Explosions of Pagers and Walkie-talkies

Barnea described the chain of suspenseful events leading up to the September 2024 operation in which thousands of pagers used by members of the Iran-backed Hizbullah terrorist group, exploded nearly simultaneously.

Followed a day later by explosions involving walkie-talkies, the attacks caused death and destruction throughout Lebanon and paralyzed Hizbullah communications.

Barnea set the scene in the underground military command center at 3:20 p.m., alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the defense minister, the IDF chief of staff and the head of Military Intelligence.

The operation was scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

When the designated time arrived, all eyes turned to him for confirmation.

But Barnea said there was no way to know immediately whether the operation had succeeded.

“What did you expect to hear, a boom? It doesn’t work that way,” he said. “We’ll hear about it in half an hour, maybe, and even then we’ll start hearing about it on the news.”

Confirmation came through Mossad intelligence sources, and then news coverage. Only then, Barnea said, did he know the operation had succeeded.

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