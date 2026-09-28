Fact-check war: What are the implications of 81 percent of Americans being Covid-jabbed?

by WorldTribune Staff, September 28, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



According to public health tracking data, approximately 81 percent of the U.S. population received at least one dose of a Covid shot, a stunning statistic.

Are there lasting implications for some 280 million Americans who received the injection? That is a good question that few in the know want to answer.

Newsworthy? Apparently not.

In a new interview with Prager University, cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough noted that 94% of those who took the Covid jab “have synthetic mRNA in their bodies producing the potentially lethal Spike protein. Unless the library of anti-Spike antibodies is perfectly neutralizing, Spike will cause tissue damage and result in chronic illness.”

In July, McCullough stated: “Now many who complied — under threat of job loss, social pressure, and fear — are dealing with health consequences they weren’t warned about and regret they can’t undo. The CDC stopped tracking how many shots people are taking. They switched to a robocall survey system that can only go up. When an institution stops counting, it’s because the numbers don’t serve the narrative anymore. The cartel is collapsing under its own data.”

Several fact-checking organizations have repeatedly characterized McCullough’s claims as misleading or false, insisting that his positions conflict with established global clinical data.

Opposition to the Covid shots was a foundational and driving force behind the rise of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement.

While opposition to the Covid jab remains a unifying rallying cry for many MAHA activists, the broader movement also incorporates non-vaccine goals — such as targeting ultra-processed foods, environmental toxins, and chronic illness.

Now the “old guard” in the MAHA movement have organized an open letter signed by 168 individuals, including McCullough, state health officials, doctors who were targeted for questioning the Covid shots’ effectiveness, and mRNA technology pioneer-turned-skeptic Robert Malone, which delivers a blunt message to President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: You’re on the brink of civil war, Just the News reported on Sept. 22.

The signers “threatened to go head-to-head with the president and MAHA’s founder Kennedy, the nation’s leading vaccine skeptic, unless they meet a list of demands,” the report said.

“We did not fight to place you in positions of leadership so that our clearly stated policy goals would suffer a ‘bait and switch’ that rebranded the grassroots powerful objection to the damaging mRNA platform as a concern about coloring agents in Skittles,” the letter states, referring to HHS’s MAHA commission prompting candy ingredient changes.

“Health freedom voters can and will walk away if we continue to see inaction — or condescending non-policy — on our core issues,” the letter aid, adding, “You will pay a political price” for ignoring the “centerpiece of our agenda,” the total market removal of mRNA products with liability shields under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act.

“We will run our own candidates at the state level, and we will support other challengers and sponsors who share our values and advance our draft bills at the federal level for the midterms and for 2028,” the letter warned.

“Secretary Kennedy has been clear that he believes mRNA products warrant heightened scientific scrutiny,” press secretary Emily Hilliard wrote in an email responding to the open letter.

Louisiana Deputy Surgeon General Sean Troxclair, an internal medicine and critical care specialist who cited vaccine injury as the prompt for his Christian conversion, is the most high-ranking current government official among the signatories.

Just the News noted that “at least three doctors who faced serious professional repercussions for their skepticism of COVID vaccines — Idaho’s Ryan Cole, Utah’s Kirk Moore and Texas’s Mary Talley Bowden — signed the letter, as did the man who hosted the gathering that produced the anti-lockdown Great Barrington Declaration, Brownstone Institute founder Jeffrey Tucker.”

Others include Vaccine Safety Research Foundation founder Steven Kirsch, former pharmaceutical executive and clinical trial manager Sasha Latypova, cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, medical scientist-turned-journalist Maryanne Demasi, comedy podcaster Jimmy Dore and evolutionary biologist Bret Weinstein.

Bowden coordinated the letter and showed it to Just the News before sending it, emphasizing the signatories have a combined 35 million followers on X. It took about a week, led by Bowden “reaching out individually” to sought-after supporters and spreading the word in group forums for doctors.

While they made a “smaller scale” effort last year to raise objections to the administration’s perceived drift away from MAHA’s core, this is the first to collect signatures from “people with loud microphones” and “build a big coalition,” Bowden said.

The letter represents an effort to reclaim the movement from the food activists who “hijacked” it, Bowden said. Kennedy “went silent on mRNA” after he dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and threw MAHA’s weight to Trump, but this “public pressure” gives Kennedy the “ammunition” he needs to restore mRNA opposition to the forefront, she said.

Mind-Blowing Reality: 81% of Americans COVID-19 vaccinated, 94% of whom have synthetic mRNA in their bodies producing the potentially lethal Spike protein. Unless the library of anti-Spike antibodies is perfectly neutralizing, Spike will cause tissue damage and result in… pic.twitter.com/dW5a68uZRj — Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH® (@P_McCulloughMD) September 25, 2026

The Vaccine Cartel’s House of Cards Is Falling. 81% of Americans took at least one COVID shot. Only 19% passed entirely. Now many who complied — under threat of job loss, social pressure, and fear — are dealing with health consequences they weren’t warned about and regret they… pic.twitter.com/ZY89mItMio — McCullough Foundation (@McCulloughFund) July 11, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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