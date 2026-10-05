Fact-checking legacy media: One day in DJT’s alternative media universe

by WorldTribune Staff, October 5, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



In July 2023, the Biden-Harris Administration published a study from four academics titled: “Cross-checking journalistic fact-checkers.”

The conclusion? The study “assessed agreement among two independent fact-checkers, The Washington Post and PolitiFact, regarding the false and misleading statements” of then former President Donald J. Trump.

Three years later, the fact-checkers powered by AI (‘Superior Intelligence’) are still going strong and for those listening to the legacy media wall of sound, President Donald Trump lacks credibility.

“We don’t have freedom of the press,” President Donald Trump said in 2021. So who fact checks legacy media? Today it falls on the president himself. (It’s a dirty job, but somebody’s got to do it.”).

Here, for the daily historical record, is one day’s worth of fact-checking as posted to Truth Social:

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

Like this: Like Loading...