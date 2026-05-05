Family sues Phoenix school after illegal convicted sex offender entered, raped 10-year-old girl

by WorldTribune Staff, May 5, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The family of a 10-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted at a Phoenix elementary school by an illegal alien who is a convicted sex offender is suing the school.

In November 2025, Abel Gblah, 25, who is a convicted sex offender from Liberia and in the U.S. illegally, entered the Orangewood Elementary School during school hours and assaulted the young girl, authorities say.

Gblah managed to get past staff members by stating that he was part of the “janitorial or maintenance staff,” the victim’s lawyer said, according to a report by ABC15.

According to authorities, at the time Gblah entered the building, the 10-year-old victim was walking to the nurse’s office. Gblah stopped her and managed to convince her to accompany him to an empty music room, which was unlocked at the time.

Gblah was arrested the next day at his residence. According to the notice of claim filed by the victim’s family, the parents are accusing Orangewood Elementary School of “negligence/gross negligence, willful and wanton misconduct, and premises liability/negligent security, as well as a Title IX violation.”

In 2021, Gblah was convicted of luring a 16-year-old coworker to an undisclosed location and assaulting her. The victim was autistic and had cerebral palsy. Gblah was sentenced to lifetime probation. He began violating the terms almost immediately after starting adult probation.

At the time of the offense, Orangewood did not have a school resource officer on campus, reports said.

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