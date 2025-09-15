FBI arrests two Pakistani men living in Utah on terror, WMD charges

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 15, 2025

Two Pakistani men who reside in Utah have been arrested on terrorism and weapons of mass destruction charges after allegedly planting a bomb under a Fox 13 vehicle in Salt Lake City on Friday as the station was covering the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Adeeb Nasir, 58, and Adil Justice Ahme Nasir, 31, were arrested at their home in Magna, Utah on Sunday.

Outside the duo’s home was an upside-down American flag and a flag that read: “Is He Dead Yet?”

The men are accused of planting the bomb under the vehicle next to an occupied building. It was lit, but malfunctioned, and the flame did not reach the gasoline, authorities said.

FOX 13 reports, “Because of the type of device discovered and where it was located, it was considered a significant threat to public safety, leading the FBI to assume jurisdiction over the case.”

A search of the home revealed fake weapons of mass destruction, more explosives, illegal drugs, and two firearms. Neither of the men is allowed to own firearms due to being “restricted persons with known narcotics use.”

The men had told law enforcement that the WMD’s found in their home were “real,” prompting an evacuation of nearby homes in the neighborhood. They were later determined to be fake, but other explosives found in the house were not.

Authorities have requested that the men be held without bail due to being a threat to the public.

“FOX 13 News is working closely with law-enforcement and our risk management team, with the safety of our employees as our top priority,” FOX 13 Station Manager Leona Wood said in a statement.

This is the Utah house where 2 Muslim men, Adeeb Nasir and Adil Justice Ahme Nasir. were arrested after an FBI raid discovered a bomb planted on a car no official motive was released, but they really seemed to hate Tump pic.twitter.com/AGWxdtB031 — Daniel Greenfield – “Hang Together or Separately” (@Sultanknish) September 14, 2025

